World Star Tech Introduces NEXGEN MOPA Laser Marker for Precision Industrial Marking

A 30 W fiber laser marker combining adjustable MOPA pulse control, autofocus, integrated vision and AI-powered multi-object detection in a compact platform.

World Star Tech, a Canadian manufacturer of laser systems and photonics instrumentation, has introduced the NEXGEN MOPA Laser Marker for high-resolution, repeatable marking of metals, plastics, ceramics and other materials in production and traceability applications.

Built around a 30 W, 1064 nm ytterbium MOPA fiber laser, NEXGEN provides adjustable pulse widths from 2 to 500 ns and pulse repetition rates from 1 to 4,000 kHz. This control allows marking parameters to be optimized for applications ranging from high-contrast identification and deep engraving to color marking and surface processing.

Precision Marking with a Compact Footprint

NEXGEN provides a 150 × 150 mm marking area, a focused beam spot of <25 µm (FWHM), positional resolution below 10 µm, and marking speeds of up to 6,000 mm/s. These capabilities enable fine text, logos, serial numbers, barcodes, QR codes, Data Matrix codes and other detailed markings for component identification and traceability.

Weighing less than 4.5 kg, NEXGEN is portable and easy to integrate into production environments and workshops where other high power laser marking equipment takes up considerably more space.

Autofocus, Integrated Vision and AI-Assisted Multi-Object Marking

NEXGEN features a 3-axis system with autofocus capable of marking over a 51 mm height range with no manual adjustment. A calibrated built-in camera assists with positioning and alignment, reducing setup time.

For batch processing, the system incorporates AI-powered multi-object detection to identify the position and orientation of multiple parts. This enables multiple objects to be marked within a single cycle, supporting more efficient workflows for production.

An integrated touchscreen allows standalone operation, while PC connection and the included LightBurn software extend design and operation capability.

From High-Contrast Marking to Color Marking

The adjustable MOPA architecture gives NEXGEN flexibility across a broad range of materials and marking effects. The system can mark metals including stainless steel, aluminum, copper, brass, titanium, nickel, gold, silver and carbon steel, as well as engineering plastics, ceramics, glass, coated surfaces and other materials.

On stainless steel and titanium, precise control of laser parameters enables permanent color marking, expanding the system's use beyond conventional monochrome identification. NEXGEN can also perform surface texturing and polishing operations as well as thin-metal cutting applications.

These capabilities make the system suitable for manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, electronics and jewelry, where permanent identification, traceability, fine detail and repeatability are important.

Designed for Modern Laser Marking Workflows

By integrating the MOPA fiber laser, autofocus, vision, AI-assisted object detection and touchscreen operation into one compact platform, NEXGEN is one of the most advanced laser markers.

The sleek, lightweight system is ideal for integrating into automation lines and production environments without sacrificing performance.

The system also includes an emergency stop, configurable interlock connection and password protection. An optional laser safety enclosure is available for applications requiring a contained marking environment.

NEXGEN is designed and manufactured in Canada and is backed by an 18-month manufacturer's warranty.

About World Star Tech

World Star Tech is a laser solutions provider based in Markham, Ontario, specializing in laser diodes, laser systems and photonics instrumentation. The company's portfolio includes laser modules, laser diode analyzers, beam profilers, spectrometers and the NEXGEN MOPA Laser Marker. World Star Tech is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company serving industrial, biomedical, measurement, machine vision and research applications.

NEXGEN MOPA Laser Marker

World Star Tech