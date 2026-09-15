Modular Femtosecond Laser Platform Advances Precision Micromachining

Bedford, NH — September 15, 2026 — A new modular laser micromachining platform is setting a higher standard for precision, automation, and scalability in advanced manufacturing environments. Designed for high-accuracy microvia drilling, wafer processing, and fine-feature micromachining, the LPC0808FS Laser Precision Cutting Platform integrates femtosecond laser technology with automated handling and intelligent software control to deliver consistent, production-ready performance.



Built to process both coated and uncoated substrates, the platform supports wafer sizes up to 50.8 mm x 50.8 mm, with expansion capability for larger formats. At its core is a femtosecond laser source—available in infrared or other configurations—enabling ultra-short pulse durations that minimize heat-affected zones (HAZ) and preserve material integrity. This is particularly critical for sensitive materials such as silicon and advanced polymer laminates, where precision and cleanliness directly impact device performance.



“From an investment perspective, the system is engineered to deliver measurable returns through increased throughput, reduced scrap, and minimized operator dependency,” said Todd E. Lizotte, Co-Founder and CEO of Bold Laser Automation. “Nobody wants to buy a machine that becomes obsolete in a few years. By keeping the platform modular, our customers can adapt to new applications and production requirements while continuing to leverage their original investment.”



Powered by an MKS Spirit HE-30-SHG femtosecond laser, the system provides both 1040 nm infrared and 520 nm green wavelengths, allowing users to optimize absorption characteristics and processing performance across a broad range of materials, coatings, ceramics, semiconductors, glass, and advanced composites.



The LPC0808FS system combines high-speed galvanometer beam steering with precision XY motion stages, achieving micron-level positioning accuracy and repeatability. Automated Z-axis focus control and integrated triangulation ensure optimal focal positioning across varying substrate thicknesses, supporting consistent feature quality throughout production runs.



Key capabilities include microvia drilling with tight tolerances, trepanning of slots and holes, selective coating ablation, and complex 2D patterning. The platform supports diameters in the 0.4 mm to 0.6 mm range, with precise control over entry and exit geometry. Layer-by-layer material removal enables controlled depth machining for advanced applications such as micro-milling and thin-film structuring.



Automation is a central feature of the system’s design. A cassette-based loading system, robotic pick-and-place handling, and automated wafer flipping with high re-registration accuracy significantly reduce manual intervention. These capabilities support continuous operation and consistent throughput, with estimated cycle times of approximately 1.5 to 2 minutes per wafer depending on configuration. Integrated debris extraction, laminar flow assistance, and enclosed Class 1 safety architecture ensures a clean and compliant processing environment.



Bold Laser Automation’s OptixOSTM software platform provides a user-friendly interface for recipe management, pattern generation, and real-time diagnostics. Compatibility with standard file formats such as DXF, Gerber, and GDSII allows seamless integration into existing workflows. Modular software architecture enables future upgrades, including vision enhancements and AI-driven inspection.



“By combining the femtosecond laser with scalable architecture, this platform offers a forward-looking solution for manufacturers seeking to improve yield, efficiency, and process control in high-value microfabrication environments,” added Lizotte.