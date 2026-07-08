MKS Celebrates Opening Of Super Center Factory In Malaysia, Strengthening Semiconductor Manufacturing Capabilities

July 8, 2026 - Andover, MA, United States, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, has opened its MKS Super Center Factory in Penang, Malaysia. Located on a 17-acre site with approximately 350,000 square feet of built-up space, the facility will support the growing global demand for wafer fabrication equipment. Developed in multiple phases, the project's first phase is now complete. Upon completion of all phases, the Super Center Factory is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs and will represent a strategic investment of over RM400 million, reinforcing Malaysia’s position as a preferred destination for high-value, technology-driven investments, aligned with the aspirations of the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030.

The grand opening ceremony was officiated by YAB Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, and attended by representatives from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), InvestPenang and other relevant government agencies. The milestone underscores Malaysia’s growing role as a hub for advanced manufacturing and semiconductor innovation.

YAB Tuan Chow Kon Yeow, Chief Minister of Penang, added, "MKS's Super Center Factory represents a significant milestone in Penang's continued evolution as a global hub for advanced manufacturing and semiconductor innovation, aligning with the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030 and the National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS). This also underscores the state's strong value proposition — from a highly skilled talent pool to a well-established industrial ecosystem and robust infrastructure that supports high-tech manufacturing." He added, "MKS's presence here complements our ambition to move further up the semiconductor value chain, and we are proud to support the company's continued growth in Penang."

Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MIDA, emphasised, "MKS' investment reflects the growing shift towards higher-value manufacturing and technology-driven activities in Malaysia. The M&E industry recorded RM3.5 billion in approved investments in the first quarter of 2026, reaffirming its position as a cornerstone of Malaysia's manufacturing landscape. Beyond its scale, this project will deepen domestic supply chain capabilities, strengthen industry-academia collaboration in talent development and create greater opportunities for Malaysian companies to participate in higher-value activities. In line with the aspirations of the NIMP 2030, investments such as this are instrumental in generating quality jobs, accelerating industrial upgrading and delivering broader economic benefits for the people."

"MKS' Super Center Factory represents a significant milestone in Penang's continued evolution as a global hub for advanced manufacturing and semiconductor innovation," said Dato' Loo Lee Lian, CEO of InvestPenang. "This investment underscores the state's strong value proposition — from a highly skilled talent pool to a well-established industrial ecosystem and robust infrastructure. We are proud to support MKS in this journey and look forward to the long-term economic and technological benefits this facility will bring to Penang and Malaysia."

"The opening of our Super Center Factory in Penang reflects the strength of Malaysia's industrial ecosystem, the depth of local talent, and our shared commitment to innovation,” said John T.C. Lee, President and CEO of MKS. "This new facility brings us closer to our customers and partners, enhancing our ability to deliver advanced semiconductor manufacturing solutions while contributing to progress across the global value chain. We are deeply appreciative of the continued support from MIDA and the Malaysian government throughout our investment journey."

The grand opening celebration featured highlights of the project and technology, and recognised the strong partnership between MKS, MIDA and InvestPenang. The investment reinforces Malaysia’s strategic role in the global semiconductor ecosystem while supporting supply chain resilience, advanced manufacturing capabilities and long-term industrial growth.

About MIDA

MIDA is the government's principal investment promotion and development agency under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) to oversee and drive investments into the manufacturing and services sectors in Malaysia. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur Sentral, MIDA has 12 regional and 20 overseas offices. MIDA partners with investors at every stage of their journey, supporting sustainable growth and long-term value creation for Malaysia. For more information, please visit www.mida.gov.my and follow MIDA on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube.

About InvestPenang

InvestPenang is the Penang State Government's principal agency for the promotion of investment. Its objectives are to develop and sustain Penang's economy by enhancing and continuously supporting business activities in the State through foreign and local investments, including spawning viable new growth centers. To realise its objectives, InvestPenang also runs initiatives like the SMART Penang Center (providing assistance to SMEs), Penang CAT Center (for talent attraction and retention), Global Business Services (GBS) Focus Group (promoting and developing digital economy), Penang ATE Campus (accelerating the co‑development, qualification, and scaling of Malaysian ATE solutions by enabling first-customer deployment). For more information, please visit https://investpenang.gov.my/ and follow InvestPenang's social media channels: Facebook; LinkedIn; WhatsApp Channel and TikTok.

About MKS Inc.

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the expected job creation from MKS' Super Center Factory and the amount of MKS' strategic investment in the Super Center Factory. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact should be considered to be forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein, including as a result of the factors described in MKS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. MKS is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

For further information, contact:

MKS Inc.

Mr. Bill Casey

Vice President, Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Tel.: +1 630 995 6384

Ms. Kerry Kelly

Partner, Kekst CNC

Email: [email protected]

MIDA

Ms. Zakiah Sajidan

Director, Machinery and Metal

Technology Division

Email: [email protected]

Tel.: +603 22676769

InvestPenang

Ms. Elaine Cheah

Communications & Business Intelligence

Email: [email protected]

Tel.: +604 646883