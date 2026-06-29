NKT Photonics A/S to be renamed to Hamamatsu Photonics A/S

June 25, 2026

Hamamatsu Photonics K. K.

Headquarters: 325-6, Sunayama-cho,

Chuo-ku, Hamamatsu City, Japan

President and CEO: Tadashi Maruno

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. is pleased to announce that, as of June 25, 2026, its subsidiary NKT Photonics A/S has been renamed Hamamatsu Photonics A/S and positioned as the Lasers & Fibers Business Unit within the Hamamatsu Photonics Group.

This change represents an important milestone in the integration process following Hamamatsu Photonics’ acquisition of NKT Photonics in 2024.

The new name more clearly reflects the company’s position within the Group and reinforces our unified identity across the global photonics market.

Hamamatsu Photonics Group will continue to leverage the expertise, technologies, and product portfolio developed by NKT Photonics, delivering high-performance lasers and specialty fibers to customers worldwide and supporting innovation in fields such as quantum technologies, medical and life sciences, semiconductors, and security.

Statement from the President and CEO, Tadashi Maruno

This name change is about clarity. The people, products, and commitment built by NKT Photonics remain unchanged. By aligning the company name with the Hamamatsu Photonics Group, we make the identity clearer to customers and partners, further strengthening recognition and confidence in our capabilities as a global photonics organization.

Find full range of lasers and specialty fibers at: www.lf.hamamatsu.com

To explore other products from the Hamamatsu Photonics Group, such as detectors, cameras, sensors, and lamps, please visit: www.hamamatsu.com

For sales enquiries, please contact your usual Sales Manager or visit: http://www.lf.hamamatsu.com/contact/

You may also reach out to our global Hamamatsu sales network: https://www.hamamatsu.com/jp/en/inquiry/input.html/content/hamamatsu-photonics/global-web/jp/en/support/inquiry/inquiry-for-lf