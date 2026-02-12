Luxinar and Iradion join forces at MECSPE 2026 to showcase lasers that last

12 February 2026

Luxinar, a global leader in industrial laser technology, will make its first joint appearance with Iradion Laser at MECSPE 2026 in Bologna, Italy, from 4–6 March. Exhibiting on stand C64 in hall 21, the two companies will highlight their sealed CO₂ laser portfolio ranging from 30 to 1000 Watts, alongside their combined short pulse and ultrashort pulse laser solutions.

Luxinar is presenting its ready-to-integrate pulsed CO₂ laser sources that deliver high industrial-grade power, stability, and uptime. Iradion will exhibit its Ceramicore® pure ceramic CO₂ lasers engineered for unmatched stability, long life, and continuous-wave productivity, together with its diode-pumped solid-state laser range Pulsecore®, offering absolute process stability for short and ultrashort pulse laser manufacturing.

Visitors will discover Iradion’s E60 fan-cooled model. The Eternity series represents Iradion’s smallest laser tubes, built with their patented Ceramicore® technology. These CO2 lasers are available in 25 to 70W models, both fan-cooled and water-cooled. Ideal for compact platforms, they enhance automated web systems, laser scanner modules, and small workstations with excellent process repeatability.

Iradion will also feature the Infinity models within its Ceramicore® range. These CO2 laser sources deliver unparalleled power, exceptional stability, and maximum efficiency in the most compact 50-150W design available and guarantee peak performance with an unmatched size-to-power ratio.

Luxinar will display its 175W sealed CO2 laser source from the SR series. The SR 15i is designed with an integrated RF power supply and is IP66-rated, making it ideal for the harshest of industrial environments; it withstands dust, heat and water spray. These industrially proven sealed lasers operate without the need for gas recirculation equipment or refills for their entire lifetime.

A higher-power version of Iradion’s Aionis femtosecond series focuses on scaling up the average power and pulse energy and shortening the pulse duration (< 400fs). The Aionis offers enhanced precision for the semiconductor and glass (brittle material) industries and is used for through-glass via (TGV) processing, among others.

Iradion has expanded its Vivio DPSS nanosecond laser series with an increased power and pulse energy UV wavelength (20W 355nm) model. Using unique Pulsecore® technology, the Vivio has the most precise and fastest pulse energy control at the best pulse-to-pulse stability and is ideal for applications in the semiconductor industry and PCB processing and IC packaging in the electronics industry.

Yannick Galais, Luxinar’s Sales Director, stated, "With Luxinar and Iradion combined, we are stronger together and closer to our customers – offering an expanded global network, integrated laser expertise, and the same dedication to helping OEMs, integrators, and machine builders achieve stable, reliable, and production-ready results.”

At Luxinar, we have a singular focus: developing laser technology to enhance our world. Like a laser that channels light into a single, powerful beam, we focus on improving the lives of our customers. This allows us to create solutions to meet every single challenge – from heavy industry to delicate, high precision applications. We support the laser technologies of yesterday, focus on today’s and pioneer those of tomorrow.

Luxinar has been at the forefront of laser technology for over 25 years and is a leading manufacturer of industrial laser sources. To date, we have an installed base of over 25000 lasers worldwide.