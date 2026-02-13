Single frequency CW Ti: sapphire laser: 700 - 1000 nm, up to 4 W

HÜBNER Photonics, manufacturer of high-performance lasers for advanced imaging, detection and analysis, proudly announces the latest addition to the C-WAVE product line of single frequency, continuous wave widely tunable lasers. The C-WAVE BTS offers watt-level, single frequency, tunable laser light in the wavelength range between 700 and 1000 nm at an unprecedented level of automation and user friendliness.

The PRISM award winning HÜBNER Photonics C-WAVE is known for the widest coverage of single frequency tunable cw laser light on the market at the push of a button. Based on Ti:sapphire laser technology the C-WAVE BTS (Broadband Titanium Sapphire) complements the market established C-WAVE VIS and C-WAVE GTR models which are based on OPO (optical parametric oscillator) technology and together these models offer full coverage of the visible spectrum from 450 nm up to 3.4 µm. Based on the robust hardware platform used and tested in laboratories and at industrial customers around the world, C-WAVE BTS enables users to focus on their experiment rather than their laser. The highest degree of automation gives researchers new possibilities in spectroscopy, in particular resonant Raman spectroscopy, as well as quantum material research alike.

About HÜBNER Photonics: HÜBNER Photonics is committed to supplying high performance and innovative lasers that meet or exceed the market's expectations concerning quality, reliability and robustness. HÜBNER Photonics offers the full range of high performance Cobolt lasers, the CW tunable laser C-WAVE along and a full selection of C-FLEX laser combiners. Through continuous technology development, customer orientation and an ISO certified quality management system, HÜBNER Photonics has become a preferred supplier of lasers to major instrument manufacturers and leading research labs for cutting-edge applications in the areas of fluorescence microscopy, flow cytometry, Raman spectroscopy, metrology, holography, nanophotonics and quantum research. HÜBNER Photonics has manufacturing sites in Hannover and Kassel, Germany and Stockholm, Sweden with direct sales and service offices in USA and UK.