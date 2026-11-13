TE Connectivity invests in New York State R&D and manufacturing facility to develop next-generation optical connectivity products

GALWAY, IRELAND – Nov. 12, 2026 – TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectors and sensors, is investing more than $60 million in an advanced research and development and manufacturing facility in New York State for next generation fiber optic solutions engineered to serve hyperscale AI data center operators and cloud providers.

The 135,000 square foot facility will accelerate the development and production of TE’s high-density fiber array units recently acquired from RAM Photonics designed to enable data center operators to transition to higher-density, lower-power architectures that are essential for the future of AI and cloud computing. TE’s technology helps solve critical bottlenecks around performance, density and scalability of fiber attachment for co-packaged optics.

“This investment strengthens our capabilities in optics and complements our copper portfolio, enabling us to provide a range of signal connectivity solutions that are vital to enabling next-generation data centers,” said TE CEO Terrence Curtin. “We have seen significant interest in our optical connectivity technology among data center customers and this new facility will enable us to increase our capacity in engineering and manufacturing to support design awards and expected growth.”

The new facility in Henrietta, New York, is expected to open in spring 2027 and ramp up manufacturing through 2031. TE plans to employ more than 800 people in engineering, manufacturing and management in the greater Rochester region, well known as a global epicenter for fiber optics.





“Upstate New York helped build this country, and we are making sure it helps build the future with good paying manufacturing jobs that support families and strengthen communities," said Gov. Kathy Hochul. "TE Connectivity's investment will bring more than 800 jobs to Monroe County and turn a vacant building into a home for cutting-edge manufacturing. From the Finger Lakes Region to every corner of Upstate, we're bringing in new investment and creating opportunities for New Yorkers to build a career and a future close to home.”

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. As a trusted innovation partner, our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, data centers enabling artificial intelligence, and more. Our more than 100,000 employees, including 10,000 engineers, work alongside customers in approximately 130 countries. In a world that is racing ahead, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Instagram.