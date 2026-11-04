Sekonic Spectrometer Light Meters at Edmund Optics® Enable Versatile Light Measurement in Industry and Research

November 4 , 2026, Barrington, NJ, USA - Edmund Optics®, a leading global provider of optical and imaging technology solutions, offers Sekonic Industrial Spectrometer Light Meters for industrial and scientific light analysis. The portable instruments incorporate the functionality of a spectrometer, light meter, and color meter in one single product for comprehensive on-site analysis. Applications range from display calibration and LED characterization in manufacturing to lighting evaluation in quality assurance and light measurement in life science research.

The versatile devices measure illuminance, color parameters, and spectral distribution of LED, fluorescent, natural light, and flash sources across 380-780nm. The C-4000 is suited for quick on-site measurements, while the C-7000 offers higher resolution, additional measurement capabilities, and advanced data logging. The C-7000 is also specified as a Class A illuminance meter under JIS C 1609-1 and Class C under DIN 5032-7, providing recognized performance benchmarks for lighting quality control and technical measurements. Both models feature color touchscreens and support USB data export to PC or Mac, as well as Bluetooth connectivity through the Sekonic LD app.

Sekonic Spectrometer Light Meters are available from stock for fast shipment, alongside a broad portfolio of 34,000+ optical and photonic products. Combined with 24/7 live technical and application support, Edmund Optics® provides customers with easy access to both the components and the expertise needed for product selection and integration.

About Edmund Optics®:

Founded in 1942, Edmund Optics® is a family-owned global provider of optical components and solutions, combining over 80 years of experience with extensive engineering expertise and advanced manufacturing capabilities. With 1,350+ employees across 22 locations worldwide, the company offers more than 34,000 ready-to-ship products alongside custom optical design, precision manufacturing, and assembly services. Serving industries including life sciences, machine vision, semiconductor, and aerospace, Edmund Optics supports customers from initial development through high-volume production.

From single components to complete optical solutions. One trusted partner at every step.

Learn more at www.edmundoptics.com

Contact:

Agnes Huebscher

Senior Director Corporate Affairs, Communications & Industry Relation

[email protected]