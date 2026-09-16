Edmund Optics® Expands Evident (formerly Olympus) Microscopy Portfolio for Life Science, Metrology, and Industrial Applications

September 16, 2026, Barrington, NJ, USA — Edmund Optics® has expanded its partnership with Evident, formerly Olympus, giving customers access to an even larger range of specialized microscopy products for life science, industrial inspection, and metrology applications. More Evident products can now be sourced directly from Edmund Optics alongside 34,000+ complementary optics and imaging components, supported by 24/7 live technical and application support. The extended portfolio includes microscope objectives and illumination products designed to address diverse imaging and measurement requirements.

Among the available products are X-Line Extended Apochromat Objectives, offering extended field flatness and chromatic correction for high-resolution imaging across wide fields of view, and High Resolution TIRF Objectives with an industry-leading numerical aperture of 1.50 for fluorescence and super-resolution imaging. WLI Interferometry Objectives provide temperature-compensated focus stability for precise, non-contact 3D surface measurements, while LED Transmitted Light Illumination Bases offer interchangeable illumination options for greater application flexibility.

The wider offering enables customers to select application-specific microscopy components while simplifying procurement. With a larger range of objective specifications and specialized designs available from stock, customers can more closely match optical performance to their applications while benefiting from fast access to the components they need.

About Edmund Optics®:

With over 80 years of experience, Edmund Optics® is a trusted provider of high-quality optical components and solutions, serving industries like Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, and R&D. The company employs 1,300+ people across 19 global locations and continues to grow.

As a leading optics and photonics company, Edmund Optics provides two specialized solutions: a robust Marketplace with 34,000+ off-the-shelf products and Advanced Manufacturing, which focuses on custom and volume production of precision optical and imaging components.

Edmund Optics’ Marketplace is a one-stop shop for over 34,000 in-stock products from in-house manufacturing and 40+ top-tier brands, covering the entire beam path with fast, easy purchasing. For tailored solutions, Advanced Manufacturing offers custom design, first-article production, and scalable manufacturing — supported by four global design centres and nine specialized factories producing over 2 million components and 175,000+ assemblies annually.

Learn more at www.edmundoptics.com.

Contact:

Agnes Huebscher

Senior Director Corporate Affairs, Communications and Industry Relations

[email protected]