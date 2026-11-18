November 18 , 2026, Barrington, NJ, USA - Edmund Optics®, a leading global provider of optical and imaging technology solutions, continues to expand its portfolio of infinity-corrected microscope objectives, offering customers a wider selection of in-stock objectives for their application needs. The product range features popular models from a variety of manufacturers, including Nikon, Evident (formerly Olympus), Mitutoyo, and more, alongside Edmund Optics’ own in-house manufactured designs. Available from stock for fast shipment, the portfolio supports numerous applications such as brightfield microscopy, fluorescence imaging, and semiconductor inspection, with new products added continually to address market needs. Recent additions include Water Dipping Objectives from Nikon and High-Resolution TIRF Plan Apochromat Objectives from Evident.

Different imaging setups call for different optical capabilities, and Edmund Optics’ objective range addresses both spectral coverage and sample access. Extra-long working distances and glass-thickness compensation enable inspection through BK7 glass up to 3.5mm thick. For fluorescence imaging, options include high UV transmission down to 340nm and low-autofluorescence materials. Extended chromatic correction from 400 to 1000nm supports high-resolution multicolour imaging, while dedicated NIR objectives enable silicon-wafer inspection at wavelengths up to 1800nm.

Beyond the objectives themselves, customers can source complementary life science cameras, compatible tube lenses, filters, optomechanics, and complete microscopy systems from one supplier. Together with 24/7 live technical and application support, this broad offering helps customers streamline component selection and facilitate system integration.

About Edmund Optics®:

Founded in 1942, Edmund Optics® is a family-owned global provider of optical components and solutions, combining over 80 years of experience with extensive engineering expertise and advanced manufacturing capabilities. With 1,350+ employees across 22 locations worldwide, the company offers more than 34,000 ready-to-ship products alongside custom optical design, precision manufacturing, and assembly services. Serving industries including life sciences, machine vision, semiconductor, and aerospace, Edmund Optics supports customers from initial development through high-volume production.

From single components to complete optical solutions. One trusted partner at every step.

Learn more at www.edmundoptics.com.

Contact:

Agnes Huebscher

Senior Director Corporate Affairs, Communications & Industry Relation

[email protected]