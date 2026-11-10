ZnSe REPLACEMENT OPTICS FOR LEGACY CO₂ MEDICAL MARKING LASERS

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Research Optics November 10, 2026 has introduced a line of replacement ZnSe optics for older CO2 laser systems used to mark and engrave metal medical and surgical devices, instruments, and components.

Laser Research ZnSe Optics are ideally suited as field-replacement parts for installed legacy CO2 laser marking systems operating in the 9 – 11 µm wavelength region. Fully OEM compatible, they are offered in 0.5" to 1.5" sizes with focal lengths from 1" to 25" in 0.5" increments and feature coatings with < 0.2% total absorption values.

Offered for users of older laser marking equipment where original replacement optics may be difficult to obtain, Laser Research ZnSe Optics are available as focusing lenses, mirrors, and custom optical components. They are suitable for systems used to permanently mark medical metal parts and materials required for identification and traceability.

Laser Research ZnSe Optics are priced depending upon size, and quantity; available from stock.

For more information contact:

Laser Research Optics

A Division of Meller Optics, Inc.

Scott Rouillard, Sales Mgr.

120 Corliss St.

Providence, RI 02904

(888) 239-5545 FAX (401) 331-4004

e-mail: [email protected]

www.laserresearch.net