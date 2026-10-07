|

ZINC SELENIDE (ZnSe) WINDOWS FOR HIGH-ENERGY AND LASER DEFENSE SYSTEMS

Related To: 
Oct. 7, 2026
Add Us On Google
Courtesy of Laser Research Optics
laserresearchznse

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced new custom zinc selenide (ZnSe) windows manufactured to OEM specification for use in a wide range of high-energy laser (HEL) and directed-energy systems.

Laser Research ZnSe Windows can be manufactured in round, rectangle, and square shapes as plano-convex, plano-concave, and wedged-windows with coatings to achieve specific wavelengths from 7 to 11 µm. Designed for high-power laser systems where optical loss, thermal distortion, and beam quality are critical for performance, they can incorporate custom mounting features such as steps and holes.

Manufactured to ISO-10110 specifications, Laser Research ZnSe Windows are available in sizes from 0.5" to 5" O.D. with varying thicknesses, feature dimensional tolerances ranging from ±0.001" to ±0.005", depending upon configuration. Surface finishes from 10-5 to 80-50 scratch-dig and flatness of 10 waves to 1/20th wave are offered.

Laser Research ZnSe Windows are priced according to configuration and quantity.  Price quotations are available upon request.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Sponsored
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Laser Focus World, create an account today!