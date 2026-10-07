ZINC SELENIDE (ZnSe) WINDOWS FOR HIGH-ENERGY AND LASER DEFENSE SYSTEMS

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced new custom zinc selenide (ZnSe) windows manufactured to OEM specification for use in a wide range of high-energy laser (HEL) and directed-energy systems.

Laser Research ZnSe Windows can be manufactured in round, rectangle, and square shapes as plano-convex, plano-concave, and wedged-windows with coatings to achieve specific wavelengths from 7 to 11 µm. Designed for high-power laser systems where optical loss, thermal distortion, and beam quality are critical for performance, they can incorporate custom mounting features such as steps and holes.

Manufactured to ISO-10110 specifications, Laser Research ZnSe Windows are available in sizes from 0.5" to 5" O.D. with varying thicknesses, feature dimensional tolerances ranging from ±0.001" to ±0.005", depending upon configuration. Surface finishes from 10-5 to 80-50 scratch-dig and flatness of 10 waves to 1/20th wave are offered.

Laser Research ZnSe Windows are priced according to configuration and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.