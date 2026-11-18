At the new site in Parvomay, FISBA will manufacture custom precision optics from early 2028.

St. Gallen / Parvomay, November 17, 2026 – FISBA today marked the start of work on a new production site in Parvomay, Bulgaria, with a groundbreaking ceremony. By expanding its international presence, FISBA is creating additional manufacturing capacity and strengthening supply security and scalability for existing and future customer projects. The new facility will manufacture optical components for Intuitive, a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery.

The organisational basis for the new site is FISBA EOOD, a subsidiary established in Parvomay on July 10, 2026. The site is being developed in the immediate vicinity of Intuitive’s existing production facility and continues the relationship between the two companies.

The production building, with a total area of approximately 2,500 square metres, is scheduled for completion in autumn 2027. Production is planned to start in early 2028.

Production of optical components

In the first phase of development, FISBA will manufacture optical components for Intuitive in Parvomay. Intuitive already operates its own production facility on the site. At its manufacturing site in Parvomay, Intuitive produces components for its technologies, including advanced optical systems. These high-precision camera systems provide surgeons with detailed visualisation during minimally invasive, robotic-assisted procedures.

At the new site, FISBA is establishing additional capacity for the industrial production and assembly of custom precision optics. This expands the company’s production structure and creates an additional basis for a scalable supply chain.

The required production processes, measurement methods and quality assurance procedures will be transferred to the new site in stages and qualified locally.

“The investment in Bulgaria marks an important milestone for FISBA. The new site will provide additional capacity for further growth while strengthening our successful cooperation with our long-standing customer Intuitive,” says Christian Zellweger, CEO of FISBA.

“The close proximity of our two production sites enables close coordination and supports the reliable supply of high-precision optical components. Together with FISBA, we are creating the conditions for scalable production with a long-term perspective in Parvomay,” says Harald Haigis, Vice President EMEA Manufacturing Operations and Managing Director of Intuitive Surgical Optics GmbH. “This work helps expand access to minimally invasive care while contributing to the benefit of patients around the world.”

Building local expertise

Alongside the construction of the building by Intuitive, FISBA is establishing its local organisation. This includes recruiting and training employees, transferring production processes, procuring and qualifying manufacturing and measurement equipment, and implementing the required quality management systems.

“The success of a project like this depends on the transfer of knowledge across people, processes and technologies. Our objective is to establish the same high quality standards in Parvomay that define FISBA’s operations worldwide,” explains Christian Zellweger, CEO of FISBA.

Groundbreaking in Parvomay

Representatives of FISBA and Intuitive, together with representatives of the municipality, the region and the construction partners involved, are attending the groundbreaking ceremony on November 17, 2026. The program includes speeches, the symbolic groundbreaking, press photographs and an opportunity for guests to exchange views following the official ceremony.

The new production site will also provide economic impetus for the Parvomay region. FISBA plans to create approximately 20 jobs by the start of production and to increase this number gradually thereafter. The site will also establish additional local expertise in the industrial production of precision optics.

Address of the new company:

FISBA EOOD

ul. Aleksandar Stamboliyski No. 25a

4270 Parvomay, Bulgaria

About FISBA

FISBA is a global leader in shaping light through optical design, system engineering, high-precision volume production, and advanced optical coatings. The company specializes in aspherical and spherical microlenses, complex optical assemblies, sophisticated optical systems, and compact laser modules, serving industries including life sciences, endoscopy, and

defense. Headquartered in Switzerland, FISBA operates subsidiaries in Germany, the United States, and China, with a workforce of over 360 employees from 30 nations worldwide.

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