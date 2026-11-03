Right-Sized Fiber Distribution for Every FTTx Deployment

We are expanding the AFL RTD® terminal portfolio with two new solutions that give network operators greater flexibility when building and maintaining outside plant fiber networks:

AFL RTD® Micro Splice Terminal: Compact 4-port terminal for lower-density FTTx routes

AFL RTD® Mini Splice Terminal: Scalable 12-port terminal for higher-capacity FTTx deployments

Together, these new terminals help network operators match terminal capacity to deployment needs while supporting centralized splicing and distributed splitting architectures. Both platforms feature spreadable adapter technology, isolated cable access, and support for standard connectors, optical components and field-installable drops.

AFL RTD® Micro Splice Terminal

Designed for lower-density FTTx routes, the RTD Micro Splice Terminal delivers compact size, right-sized drop capacity and straightforward fiber access. Its 4-port configuration is ideal for rural broadband builds, long distribution routes, mid-span customer additions and distributed split applications.



Key specifications:



4 drop ports

Up to 24 splices

Pole, wall, strand, pedestal and handhole mounting

Loose-tube splice, ribbon-fiber splice, pre-connectorized drop and PLC splitter options

SC/APC, SC/UPC, LC/APC and duplex LC/UPC adapter options

AFL RTD® Mini Splice Terminal

The RTD Mini Splice Terminal provides a higher-capacity option for scalable FTTx distribution. Its 12-port configuration and 144-splice capacity support applications requiring more drop connections and greater fiber-management flexibility.



Key specifications:

12 drop ports

Up to 144 splices

Pole, wall, strand, pedestal and handhole mounting

Loose-tube splice, ribbon-fiber splice, pre-connectorized drop and PLC splitter options

SC/APC, SC/UPC, LC/APC and duplex LC/UPC adapter options

A Common Platform for Outside Plant Deployment

Both terminals are designed for harsh outside plant environments and accommodate round, standard flat and reduced-diameter flat drop cables. They meet IEC 60529 IP68 testing at 20 feet for seven days and Telcordia GR-771 compliance for below-grade applications.



Contact AFL to determine which RTD terminal configuration best fits your network application.