Streamline Your Fusion Splicing with AFL's All-In-One SpliceReady Kits!

Meet AFL's SpliceReady kits- built for field technicians looking for a complete, hassle-free solution for fusion splicing on-site. Engineered with your on-the-job needs in mind, these kits bring everything you need to the field in one convenient package, saving you time and eliminating the need to source multiple components.

Each kit includes premium AFL WFW wipes, fiber cleaning fluid, and splicer V-groove cleaning kits to ensure thorough cleaning of fibers, splicers, and cleavers. Everything you need, secured in AFL's signature yellow transit cases for easy, efficient transport.

Designed for use with Fujikura 90R, 90S+ and 45S Fusion Splicers, SpliceReady kits are equipped with essential accessories so that you can focus on delivering precise, reliable splices. For specialized work, the new AFL 200um 90R kit prepares you for 200um and 250um ribbon splicing, making it adaptable for any ribbon splice job.

Choose AFL's SpliceReady kits today and experience the ultimate in convenience and reliability, ensuring your fieldwork is worry-free. Visit AFLGlobal.com for more information.