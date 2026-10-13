BitFlow Reaffirms Commitment to Camera Link Interface with Axion-CL Frame Grabber Series

Axion-CL boards with Medium and Full PoCL configurations and one-, two-, and four-channel options give system integrators a cost-effective, deterministic machine vision solution

WOBURN, MA, OCTOBER 13, 2026 -- BitFlow, a leader in high-performance frame grabbers for machine vision, today reaffirmed its commitment to the Camera Link interface with continued availability and support of its Axion-CL Camera Link frame grabber series. Camera Link remains the right interface for a large share of today's vision applications, according to BitFlow. As image analysis on the factory floor continues to evolve, the company says interface choice should be driven by the demands of each application, not by the latest trend.

The machine vision industry has seen rapid adoption of high-speed interfaces such as CoaXPress, which delivers up to 12.5 Gb/s per link and scales further with multi-link aggregation. BitFlow has been a pioneer in CoaXPress frame grabber technology and continues to invest in it for applications that need extreme data rates, such as semiconductor inspection, 3D profiling, and multi-megapixel line scan.

Yet not every machine vision application requires the bandwidth of CoaXPress or 100GigE Vision. Many inspection tasks operate at moderate resolutions and frame rates, including label inspection, assembly verification, package sorting, surface-defect detection on slower production lines, and laboratory imaging. For these applications, Camera Link can provide more than enough bandwidth to meet the required acquisition rate. Moving to a higher speed interface may increase available throughput, but when the application does not generate enough image data to use it, that additional bandwidth does not improve inspection performance. In such cases, Camera Link remains a practical choice without adding unnecessary cost or complexity.

"It is a basic engineering principle to match the tool to the task," said Donal Waide, Director of Business Development, iSystems for BitFlow. "Camera Link is mature, deterministic, and extremely reliable. For integrators upgrading existing lines, or building new systems that don't need multi-gigabit throughput, BitFlow Axion-CL frame grabbers simply make sense. If their next project needs CoaXPress speeds, BitFlow will be there too. That's the advantage of working with a company that supports the full spectrum of machine vision interfaces."

The Case for Camera Link

Camera Link has been refined over more than two decades and offers advantages that matter in production:

Deterministic, low-latency acquisition. Camera Link's point-to-point architecture delivers predictable timing with no packet loss or network jitter. This is essential when triggers, encoders, and reject mechanisms must stay tightly synchronized.

A vast installed base. Thousands of Camera Link camera models are in service and still shipping. Manufacturers can keep their existing cameras and upgrade the host and frame grabber, avoiding costly recertification of the entire optical path.

Single-cable simplicity with PoCL. Power over Camera Link sends power and data over one cable, which reduces wiring, simplifies design, and removes a common point of failure.

Low CPU overhead. A dedicated frame grabber moves image data directly into host memory, leaving CPU cycles free for preprocessing and GPU resources free for inference.

The BitFlow Axion-CL: Built for Flexibility

The Axion-CL Camera Link series is designed to cover a wide range of applications from a single, proven platform:

One, two, and four channels. Axion-CL boards support single-camera systems as well as multi-camera configurations. The four-channel option can capture from multiple Base cameras simultaneously, which suits multi-angle inspection cells.

Medium and Full configurations with PoCL. For cameras that need more bandwidth than Base mode, Axion-CL frame grabbers support Medium and Full Camera Link configurations with PoCL, giving higher-resolution and faster cameras the same single-cable convenience.

High-throughput PCI Express architecture. The PCIe design and BitFlow's efficient DMA engine keep image data moving to host memory reliably, even under heavy system load.

Integrated I/O and timing control. On-board triggering, encoder inputs, and general-purpose I/O let the frame grabber handle real-time acquisition control, so the pipeline can focus on analysis.

Comprehensive software support. Axion-CL frame grabbers are supported by BitFlow's SDK for Windows and Linux and works with leading third-party machine vision libraries and development environments.

BitFlow Axion-CL Applications

Axion-CL frame grabbers are well suited to vision applications where reliability and cost-efficiency matter more than raw throughput. These include packaging and label verification, pharmaceutical inspection, electronics assembly checking, food and agricultural sorting, print quality control, medical and life-science imaging, and retrofits of legacy inspection systems.

Availability

The Axion-CL Camera Link frame grabber series is available now through BitFlow and its worldwide network of distributors and integration partners. For technical specifications, integration support, or to discuss your next vision system, visit www.bitflow.com or www.advantech.com.

About BitFlow

BitFlow has been developing reliable, high-performance Frame Grabbers for use in imaging applications since 1993. BitFlow is the leader in CoaXPress and Camera Link frame grabbers, building the fastest frame grabbers in the world, with the highest camera/frame grabber densities, triggering performance, and price. With thousands of boards installed throughout the world, into hundreds of imaging applications, BitFlow is dedicated to using this knowledge and experience to provide customers with the best possible image acquisition and application development solutions. BitFlow, located in Woburn, MA, has distributors and resellers located all over the world including Asia, the Americas, and Europe. BitFlow was acquired by Advantech in 2023.

About Advantech

Advantech’s corporate vision is to enable an intelligent planet. The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech promotes IoT hardware and software solutions with the Edge Intelligence WISE-PaaS core to assist business partners and clients in connecting their industrial chains. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence.