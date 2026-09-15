Pleora Enables Camera Link Modernization with GigE Vision Connectivity Without Camera Replacement

New iPORT™ CL-Deca External Frame Grabber extends camera reach, simplifies deployment, and enables networked imaging for Camera Link systems

OTTAWA, Ontario – September 15, 2026 – Pleora Technologies today introduced the iPORT™ CL-Deca External Frame Grabber, a high-performance Camera Link®-to-GigE Vision® connectivity solution that enables manufacturers, OEMs, and system integrators to modernize legacy Camera Link imaging systems without replacing existing cameras. Using standard 10 Gigabit Ethernet infrastructure, the iPORT CL-Deca extends camera-to-host distances up to 100 meters, simplifies deployment, and provides a practical migration path from traditional point-to-point Camera Link systems to scalable, networked GigE Vision environments. Pleora will showcase the iPORT CL-Deca at VISION Stuttgart 2026 in Hall 8, Booth B02.

As imaging systems move toward networked architectures, organizations with established Camera Link deployments face the challenge of gaining greater distance, flexibility, and scalability while protecting existing camera investments. The iPORT CL-Deca addresses this challenge by transforming Camera Link cameras into standards-based GigE Vision devices that can be integrated into modern Ethernet-based imaging systems.

Supporting machine vision, industrial automation, medical imaging, security, and defense applications, the CL-Deca converts video from Camera Link Base, Medium, Full, and 80-bit cameras into GigE Vision streams for transmission over standard Ethernet networks. This eliminates traditional Camera Link cable-distance constraints, reduces installation complexity, and enables distributed imaging architectures without requiring specialized PCIe frame grabbers in the host computer.

“System designers should not have to replace proven Camera Link cameras simply to gain the advantages of modern GigE Vision architectures,” said Ed Goffin, Vice President of Product Marketing at Pleora. “The iPORT CL-Deca provides a practical path forward, allowing organizations to extend system life, simplify deployment, and adopt GigE Vision architectures while protecting their existing camera investments.”

The CL-Deca uses a GigE Vision 2.0 link over 10 Gigabit Ethernet to transmit video from Camera Link cameras at full data rates with low, predictable latency. By encapsulating Camera Link video into Ethernet packets, the solution enables designers to leverage standard Cat 6A cabling, network adapters, and switches to build scalable imaging systems that support distributed processing, multi-host access, and multi-vendor interoperability. The migration to GigE Vision also enables organizations to leverage standard networking infrastructure, simplify future system expansion, and integrate imaging more effectively within broader automation and computing environments.

Key benefits include:

Preserve existing Camera Link camera investments.

Extend camera-to-host distances up to 100 meters.

Simplify installations using standard Ethernet infrastructure.

Enable distributed and networked imaging architectures.

Eliminate dependence on specialized PCIe frame grabbers.

Support GigE Vision interoperability across multi-vendor systems.

The CL-Deca includes an integrated programmable logic controller that enables advanced triggering, synchronization, measurement, and control of cameras, lighting systems, encoders, and other machine vision components. Support for IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol, Action Commands, GigE Vision 2.0, and GenICam standards further simplifies integration into existing and next-generation imaging ecosystems.

Product Availability

The iPORT CL-Deca is available as a ready-to-deploy enclosed unit or as an OEM board set, with full support from eBUS SDK for image acquisition, streaming, display, and device-management capabilities. An optional GenICam Integration Package further simplifies the development of standards-compliant device interfaces, helping manufacturers reduce development risk and bring new imaging products to market faster.

For more information, visit: https://www.pleora.com/machine-vision-connectivity/iport-cl-deca/