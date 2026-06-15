Transform Your Microscope into a Cutting-Edge Microspectrophotometer: The 508PV™ Microscope Spectrophotometer

San Dimas, CA (June 15 2026) - CRAIC Technologies, the world’s leading provider of UV-visible-NIR microspectrophotometers, announces the 508 PV™ Microscope Spectrophotometer — a powerful, cost-effective solution that breathes new life into existing optical microscopes and probe stations by adding state-of-the-art spectroscopy and digital color imaging capabilities. Equally compelling, the 508PV™ offers laboratories operating aging microspectrometers a pragmatic upgrade path, replacing outdated optics, electronics, and software without requiring a full instrument replacement.

Unlock the Full Potential of Your Existing Microscope

By attaching seamlessly to an open photoport, the 508PV™ enables transmission, reflectance, polarization, fluorescence, and luminescence spectral measurements from microscopic, even sub-micron, samples. Powered by CRAIC’s proprietary Lightblades™ spectrophotometer technology, the system delivers an exceptionally broad spectral range from deep ultraviolet to near infrared, all from a single, compact optical head. High-quality spectra are acquired swiftly and non-destructively, preserving precious samples while ensuring rigorous, reproducible results.

Upgrade Aging Instruments, Not Your Budget

For laboratories saddled with legacy microspectrometers, the 508PV™ represents an intelligent investment. Rather than bearing the full capital cost of a new standalone instrument, users can rejuvenate their existing platform with the latest optics and detector technology, CRAIC’s award-winning Lambdafire™ spectroscopy software, and expanded measurement modes — all at a fraction of the replacement cost. The result is a thoroughly modernised instrument delivering performance on par with new systems.

Broad Applications Across Science and Industry

The versatility of the 508PV™ makes it indispensable across a wide spectrum of disciplines. Applications include colorimetry of individual pixels on flat panel displays, vitrinite reflectance measurement for coal and source rock analysis, thin film thickness characterisation for semiconductor and optics fabrication, fluorescence and photoluminescence studies, and polarisation spectroscopy. Whether serving materials scientists, geologists, display engineers, or pharmaceutical researchers, the 508 PV™ delivers "Perfect Vision for Science."

"The 508PV™ exemplifies our commitment to making advanced microspectroscopy accessible to every laboratory. Whether you’re equipping a new microscope or revitalising a legacy system, you gain the precision, flexibility, and software intelligence that modern science demands."

- CRAIC Technologies

The 508PV™ is available now and can be configured to meet specific wavelength range, measurement mode, and software requirements. For full specifications, configuration options, and pricing, contact CRAIC Technologies or visit www.microspectra.com.

About CRAIC Technologies

CRAIC Technologies, Inc. develops advanced instrumentation for UV-Visible-NIR and Raman microspectroscopy. With decades of experience supporting research, manufacturing, and quality assurance, CRAIC delivers innovative optical solutions for semiconductors, displays, materials, and life sciences.