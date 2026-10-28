2026 World Quantum Cannes Festival makes its debut

Laser Focus World caught up with Olivier Cadi, organizer of the World Quantum Cannes Festival, and he graciously answers our questions about why they’re thrilled to launch this event, why you should attend, and where to find the best coffee in town.

Laser Focus World: Why hold a quantum festival in Cannes?

Olivier Cadi: Beyond its world-class venue infrastructure, Cannes sits at the heart of the Côte d'Azur—a region renowned for its dense tech ecosystem, anchored by Europe's premier tech park, Sophia Antipolis. As quantum technology transitions from pure research to industrialization, strong local government support and academic excellence, such as Université Côte d'Azur, make the French Riviera the ideal ecosystem to bridge science and enterprise—connecting global leaders with a territory deeply committed to deeptech innovation.

LFW: Does the conference encompass all quantum areas?

Cadi: Yes, it encompasses all core pillars—computing, simulation, communications, and sensing. Rather than a single technology, our core focus is on industrial applications and readiness across these verticals. We’re spotlighting real-world enterprise use cases emerging in healthcare, energy, finance, aerospace, and defense, bringing together physicists, engineers, and corporate executives to transition these technologies from foundational science to commercial deployment.

LFW: Who's giving the keynote?

Cadi: Our conference program is chaired by Nobel Laureate Alain Aspect, who serves as the Honorary Committee Chair. He’s joined by over 200 global experts and enterprise leaders driving quantum adoption across key industries—including executive speakers from major organizations such as BMW, Thales Alenia Space, Generali, SES Satellites, UBS, and Bank of Ireland, along with leading research institutions and deeptech pioneers.

LFW: How many people do you expect to attend? How many exhibitors?

Cadi: We initially expected between 1,000 to 1,200 people to attend, but a month before the event we’re above 1,300 people pre-registered. As far as the exhibition, we've been really surprised by the dynamism of the Quantum ecosystem. We were planning for 60 to 70 exhibitors, but 92 exhibitors are joining for our first year.

LFW: Any special events going on during the festival?

Cadi: Absolutely. Alongside our core B2B matchmaking and 1:1 buyer meetings, we’re hosting Quantum Horizons (Horizons Quantiques), which is a dedicated, free-to-attend parallel program for the local ecosystem and general public. It features Art & Quantum for Everyone and Dedicated Regional Sessions.

Art & Quantum for Everyone is an immersive track that explores quantum concepts—superposition, entanglement, wave-particle duality—through art and culture. Highlights include sculptures by Julian Voss-Andreae, digital works by Libby Heaney, a quantum-AI music performance by Quantum Waves, a premiere documentary Our Quantum Future, the launch of a scientific graphic novel (The Lost Manuscript of von Neumann), and hands-on qubit demonstrations by Qolour.

The Dedicated Regional Sessions involve a special evening on Nov. 17, and full-day workshops on Nov. 18 bridge deeptech innovation with local enterprise and academic communities.

LFW: Top 3 reasons people should attend?

Cadi: From lab to industry, this is Europe’s meeting specifically focused on the commercial deployment and industrialization of quantum technologies across computing, sensing, and communications.

Unmatched peer access & matchmaking: Attendees gain direct access to more than 1,200 decision-makers, 200 world-class speakers, and pre-arranged business meetings with top-tier enterprise buyers.

A holistic 360° perspective: Beyond high-level technical sessions and executive networking, the festival bridges deeptech, public policy, and societal impact with exclusive tracks like Quantum Horizons and immersive Art & Quantum showcases.

LFW: Best bakeries or places to get coffee while in Cannes?

Cadi: AMAMO Speciality Coffee CANNES is a top-rated destination for serious coffee enthusiasts, known for its dedication to specialty brews, and reviewers highlight the exceptional quality of the espresso and a welcoming, hip atmosphere. Le Pain Paillasse is a beloved local bakery renowned for its traditional artisanal breads and inviting baked goods, and reviewers frequently praise the authentic crust and rich flavors of their signature loaves.

LolloCaffeè delivers an authentic Italian café experience right in the heart of Cannes, and reviewers often mention the rich, aromatic Italian coffee and the warm, friendly service.

Want more details? Visit www.worldquantumcannesfestival.com.

*Laser Focus World is a media partner