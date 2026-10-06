Final extension—Don't miss your shot to enter LFW’s annual Innovators Awards

In case you missed it—and because enough of you requested it—we've extended our deadline for Laser Focus World's annual Innovators Awards until October 12th.

Don't miss your shot to enter! If you've created any innovative optics, photonics, quantum, metrology, imaging, or sensor products during this past year, now's your chance to shine by showing the industry and being featured in an article in Laser Focus World's January/February issue that will be at Photonics West 2027. We'll also be hosting an award ceremony there and winners will receive a stunning handblown glass award to display in their booths.

A big thank you to all of you who've already entered or are about to! Reach out if you have any questions.