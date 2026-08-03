Don’t miss your shot to enter LFW’s annual Innovators Awards

Every year, Laser Focus World’s Innovators Awards celebrate the optics, photonics, and quantum companies creating new and novel products to meet market needs by advancing or enhancing efficiency and productivity, as well as client cost savings.

We always love to see your entries and the stories behind your innovative product design. Please go ahead and “wow” us.

Enter by August 18th for the Early Bird Special to save $100. The final submission deadline is September 29th.

Our awards feature Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze tiers, and we’ll present stunning handblown glass awards to our honorees during a ceremony at Photonics West in San Francisco on February 1, 2027—they look great in your booths and let everyone know you’re an innovator.

Good luck and we look forward to seeing you in San Francisco!