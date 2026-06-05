6 Universities Awarded Complimentary Negative-Stiffness Vibration Isolators from Minus K Technology

June 1, 2026) Minus K Technology’s Educational Giveaway has granted more than $125,000 of its superior performing, patented, passive mechanical Negative-Stiffness low-frequency vibration isolators to U.S. universities since 2014.

This year Minus K congratulates the following winners of its 2025/2026 giveaway:

University of Texas at Dallas Physics Department

University of Pittsburgh Physics and Astronomy Department

Northwestern University Electrical and Computer Engineering Department

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Physics Department

Illinois Wesleyan University Physics Department

Northwestern University Applied Physics Department

“Minus K believes assisting research at the university level is essential for the continued advancement within all disciplines,” said Minus K President, Steve Varma, “It is a great privilege to support these universities in their research”.

Used by more than 300 leading universities and government laboratories in 53 countries, Minus K’s Negative-Stiffness vibration isolators support research with AFMs, electron microscopes, interferometers, laser optical systems, micro-hardness testers, and other vibration-sensitive equipment used in nanotechnology, aerospace, neuroscience, biology, chemistry, quantum research, physics, materials research, high-end audio, and semiconductors.

For more information, contact Minus K Technology, Inc.; 460 Hindry Ave., Unit C, Inglewood, CA 90301; Phone 310-348-9656; email [email protected]; www.minusk.com.