ENCY Launches Extension Store: Tailor CAM to Your Production Needs

Limassol, Cyprus, September 17, 2026 — Adapt programming to your production requirements, reduce repetitive work, and build on the expertise of other professionals. The new ENCY Extension Store lets users add ready-made tools and expand their CAM capabilities alongside ENCY Software, dealers, and the wider community.

Introduced in ENCY 3.0 (https://encycam.com/news/ency-3-0-is-here/), the ENCY Extension Store brings software add-ons together in a catalog available on the web and directly within ENCY. Users can find, install, and update tools for geometry analysis, fixture design, automation, notifications, AI assistance, and CAD integration.

The Store is designed to shorten the path from a production need to a working tool. Manufacturers can adopt existing solutions or create their own extensions for specific equipment, parts, and processes.

Get the Features You Need Without Waiting for a Major Release

A specialized task may matter to a single manufacturer or a small group of users. The Extension Store provides a way to address it with a dedicated module that can evolve independently of ENCY's major release schedule.

This makes it easier to introduce practical improvements that add up over time: automating a repetitive action, simplifying geometry preparation, or connecting ENCY to an external system. When a suitable extension already exists, others can use it instead of developing the same functionality themselves, helping reduce implementation time and cost.

From Part Design to Production Workflow

Extensions already available in the store show how ENCY Software and its dealers are addressing different manufacturing needs.

Sheet Designer (https://apps.encycam.com/extension/sheetdesigner-ency) turns a selected 3D model into a structure made from interlocking flat sheets. It generates connecting slots, nests the components onto stock sheets, and sends the cutting layout back to ENCY for toolpath programming. This helps users move from a solid model to a set of parts ready for manufacturing without manually drawing each rib and joint.

Cradle (https://apps.encycam.com/extension/cradle-ency) generates interlocking sheet-material fixtures from part geometry. Users can provide access to weld seams, position clamp mounting platforms, and add the resulting assembly to their ENCY project. Once the fixture design is approved, the extension produces a nested DXF layout for laser cutting its components.

ENCY Pulse (https://apps.encycam.com/extension/encypulse) sends notifications to a phone, smartwatch, or email when toolpath calculation or simulation finishes. Users can step away from the workstation and focus on other tasks while ENCY completes the job.

Put Manufacturing Expertise to Work Across the Community

Dealers and customers work with production challenges every day. Extension Store gives them a way to turn that experience into practical tools that other ENCY users can adopt. A solution developed for one workflow can help another team handle a similar task, saving development time and making specialized expertise available beyond the company where it originated.

Anyone with an encycam.com account and an ENCY license, including a trial license, can publish an extension. Together with the ENCY API and AI-assisted development tools, this opens a direct path from a production need to a reusable capability that can be shared across the community.

From an Idea to Your Own Extension

The ENCY API, a ready-to-use project template, and the AI-based development toolkit simplify extension development. The API provides access to CAM functionality, the template supplies the project structure, and the AI development tools help authors write code and publish their work to the Store.

Anyone with an encycam.com account and an ENCY license, including a trial license, can publish extensions. New submissions are reviewed before appearing in the public catalog. Authors can continue improving their tools and release updates.

Free Extensions at Launch, Opportunities for Developers

All extensions available at launch are free. The platform also supports paid extensions with a free 14-day trial, allowing users to evaluate them in their own workflows before purchasing.

For developers, this creates an opportunity to earn revenue from their work and provides an incentive to maintain and improve tools that manufacturers find useful.

Explore ENCY Extension Store (https://apps.encycam.com/) to find a tool for your next task, or create your own solution and share it with the ENCY community.