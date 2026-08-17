ENCY Partners with NASCAR Euro Series Driver Vladimiros Tziortzis

Limassol, Cyprus, August 17, 2026 — ENCY Software is supporting the Cypriot driver throughout the 2026–2027 seasons, backing his pursuit of the European title.

The support will give a significant boost to Vladimiros Tziortzis as he pursues the 2026 European title.

“The ENCY CAD/CAM system (https://encycam.com/ency/) is already used by leading manufacturers supplying the global motorsport industry. Supporting Vladimiros is a natural next step for us, bringing the ENCY brand even closer to the world of motorsport,” said Andrei Kharatsidi, CEO of ENCY Software.

For his part, Vladimiros Tziortzis stated: “ENCY’s support for the 2026–2027 season is extremely important to me because I feel I have a trustworthy partner by my side. It gives me even more motivation to raise the Cypriot flag high.”

As part of the collaboration, the ENCY logo will appear on the Ford Mustang V8 that Vladimiros is driving in 2026, as well as on his helmet and racing suit, giving the brand visibility in Cyprus and abroad. The 2026 championship has reached its halfway point. It resumes in the Czech Republic on 29–30 August, followed by Italy on 19–20 September and the finals in Belgium on 17–18 October.

About Vladimiros Tziortzis

Vladimiros Tziortzis is a professional racing driver from Nicosia and the first Cypriot to compete in the official European NASCAR championship. After beginning his career in open-wheel racing, he joined the NASCAR Euro Series in 2020 through its Drivers Recruitment Program. Since then, he has secured multiple race wins, pole positions, and podium finishes, becoming one of Cyprus’s leading international motorsport athletes. In the 2026 season, he continues to compete for top results with Speedhouse, representing Cyprus across major European circuits.