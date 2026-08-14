ENCY 3.0 Set for U.S. Premiere at IMTS 2026

Limassol, Cyprus, August 13, 2026 — ENCY Software will present its next generation of CAD/CAM and robotics technology at Booth 135750 in Chicago — with new opportunities for CAD/CAM dealers, machine tool builders, robot manufacturers, and integrators.

ENCY Software will introduce ENCY 3.0 (https://encycam.com/news/ency-3-0-takes-shape/) to the U.S. market at IMTS 2026, September 14–19 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Visitors will get their first U.S. look at ENCY’s next-generation CAD/CAM and robot programming technology at Booth 135750 in East Building, Level 3.

“ENCY is one of the fastest-growing CAD/CAM brands worldwide, and we want our partners to grow with us,” said Andrew Lovygin, Channel Sales Director at ENCY Software. “Our product line extends from CNC programming to robotic machining and machine tending. This gives dealers, OEMs, and integrators more ways to solve customer problems and build new business with ENCY.”

New opportunities for North American partners

Alongside the U.S. premiere of ENCY 3.0, ENCY is coming to IMTS to expand its partner network in North America.

CAD/CAM dealers can address both CNC and robotics customers with one product family. ENCY Software provides the product, training, and technical support, while its robot programming capabilities open applications that most CAM portfolios do not cover.

Machine tool builders can offer ENCY (https://encycam.com/ency/) as an OEM solution developed for their equipment. Machine-specific digital twins, postprocessors, and workflows give customers a ready-to-use programming package with the machine.

Machine tool suppliers can sell ENCY with standalone machines or complete systems in which robots handle machine loading and unloading. This adds software revenue and gives customers a connected solution for CNC programming and robotic machine tending.

Robot manufacturers can use ENCY Robot (https://encycam.com/ency-robot/) to address milling, cutting, trimming, polishing, grinding, and additive applications. ENCY Robot brings the production-proven toolpath engine used for CNC machines to robots from any manufacturer.

Robot integrators and automation companies can combine ENCY Robot for offline trajectory calculation and simulation with ENCY Hyper (https://encycam.com/ency-hyper/) for real-time programming and adjustment. The platform supports both robotic manufacturing processes and machine-tending cells in which robots load and unload CNC equipment.

See ENCY 3.0 at IMTS

Whether you are evaluating a new CAD/CAM product line, developing an OEM package, adding robotic machine tending, expanding into robotic machining, or building automation systems, meet the ENCY team to discuss how the technology can fit your business.

Meet ENCY Software at IMTS 2026

September 14–19, 2026

McCormick Place, Chicago

Booth 135750

East Building, Level 3 — Software Sector

Connect with Andrew before the show: linkedin.com/in/mistercam