ENCY 3.0 Takes Shape

Limassol, Cyprus, July 14, 2026 — Presented at ENCY World Conference 2026, the next generation of ENCY CAD/CAM and ENCY Robot brings CAM automation, advanced CNC machining, smarter robot programming, and a more connected ENCY workflow.

The world premiere of ENCY 3.0 became one of the key moments of ENCY World Conference 2026 (https://encycam.com/news/ency-world-conference-2026/) in Limassol, Cyprus. Presented by Andrei Kharatsidi, CEO of ENCY Software, it introduced the next major generation of ENCY for CNC machine programming and industrial robot programming.

CAM automation and AI-assisted workflows

One of the new directions in ENCY 3.0 is CAM automation. A new macros engine will let users record and reuse actions inside the software, automate typical operations, define editable parameters, and build more advanced automation workflows manually, through scripts, or with the help of AI coding tools.

Another important direction is AI-assisted CAM. In ENCY 3.0, ENCY Software will show the first steps toward more intelligent CAM workflows, with assistance for cost estimation, project troubleshooting, guided learning, feature recognition, and programming setup.

In practice, this means less time spent getting stuck: users can identify and resolve errors faster, understand what caused them, get guidance directly in the workflow, and avoid repeating the same manual steps again and again.

ENCY CAD/CAM: realistic tools, cleaner toolpaths, advanced manufacturing

For CNC programming, one of the central updates in ENCY (https://encycam.com/ency/) 3.0 will be a new tool assembly system for building and managing realistic tool assemblies with holders, adapters, cutting inserts, and other components.

This matters in real production. When the software works with accurate tool and holder geometry, simulation becomes more realistic and collision checking becomes more reliable. Programmers can better understand what will happen on the machine before the program reaches the shop floor.

Another major update is 3D Surfacing, a new universal operation for 3-axis finishing. It will combine Plane, Waterline, Scallop, and combined finishing strategies in one workflow. This will help programmers machine steep and shallow areas with fewer transitions, cleaner toolpaths, and fewer manual corrections.

Auto Check Holder is designed to automatically tilt the tool when avoiding holder collisions. Feeds and Speeds will help calculate cutting conditions based on the tool, material, and machining method. Instead of starting from manual lookup or guesswork, programmers will be able to work from built-in cutting data and grow their own shop libraries over time.

ENCY 3.0 will also extend support for high-end and advanced manufacturing tasks. Blade Machining will support complex 5-axis work on blades, impellers, and bladed disks. Swarf machining will provide cleaner 5-axis finishing of side surfaces and complex walls.

Additive and hybrid manufacturing workflows are another part of this direction. Planar, non-planar, and radial slicing will help generate deposition paths for complex parts, including rings, sleeves, shells, blades, and helical surfaces.

For sheet cutting, another important area is nesting. ENCY 3.0 will combine AI-based contour recognition with conventional placement algorithms to prepare layouts faster and use material more efficiently.

ENCY Robot: complex cells with less manual setup

In ENCY Robot 3.0 (https://encycam.com/ency-robot/), one of the key directions will be SmartMotion with Auto Axis Map for complex robotic cells with additional axes.

This technology helps calculate the motion of the robot, linear axes, rotary axes, and moving workpiece as one connected system. For integrators, this means less manual motion setup, reduced risk of collisions and singularities, and a faster path from the model to a working robot trajectory.

ENCY 3.0 will also expand laser cutting capabilities for both CNC machines and industrial robots. These improvements cover both CNC and robotic laser cutting, including automatic recognition of typical cutting features, interactive editing of geometry and tool vectors, support generation, and easier toolpath preparation.

A more connected ENCY workflow

Beyond individual features, ENCY 3.0 continues the broader ENCY X (https://encycam.com/ency-x/) ecosystem — ENCY Software’s approach to connecting CNC programming, robot programming, shop-floor verification, cloud collaboration, and AI-assisted workflows into a more connected ENCY environment.

ENCY Tuner (https://encycam.com/ency-tuner/) will continue to develop as a shop-floor tool for NC code simulation and editing, including multichannel simulation. ENCY Clouds (https://encycam.com/ency-clouds/) will support faster collaboration, technical support, project sharing, web toolpath preview, and mobile access.

For a quick overview of the upcoming version, watch ENCY 3.0 Highlights (https://youtu.be/SKRvF5H6sKU) — a short video covering the key ideas and features of ENCY 3.0. More technical details, feature demonstrations, and product videos will follow in the coming months