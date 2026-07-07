ENCY Software and Stäubli Robotics Sign Global Agreement to Simplify Robot Programming

Limassol, Cyprus, July 7, 2026 — ENCY Software and Stäubli Robotics have signed a global agreement to make robot programming more intuitive, faster, and more accessible.

The collaboration brings together Stäubli’s high-performance industrial robots and ENCY Robot (https://encycam.com/ency-robot/), ENCY Software’s CAD/CAM-based solution for offline robot programming, simulation, and trajectory generation.

The agreement focuses on a key challenge in advanced automation: turning complex CAD/CAM trajectories into reliable, easy-to-control robot processes for applications such as milling, grinding, cutting, deburring, polishing, and laser processing.

“Manufacturers do not need another layer of complexity,” said Andrei Kharatsidi, CEO of ENCY Software. “They need a clear path from digital preparation to real robot motion. Together with Stäubli, we are making advanced robot programming more practical and predictable through ENCY Robot.”

With ENCY Robot, users can program robots offline, simulate processes, check collisions and singularities, and reduce robot downtime during programming. Stäubli provides the robot hardware foundation for demanding production environments, including accurate and rigid robots designed for reliable trajectory execution.

The partnership was spotlighted at ENCY World Conference 2026 (https://encycam.com/news/ency-world-conference-2026/), where Stäubli Robotics joined ENCY Software and CNC Solutions to discuss tighter integration between robot hardware and digital manufacturing tools.

“Advanced robotics needs programming tools that are powerful, but also practical for real production,” said Andrea Tagliabue, Global Leader of Application Experts, General Industry, Stäubli Robotics. “By combining Stäubli robot performance with ENCY’s offline programming and simulation capabilities, manufacturers and integrators can move more confidently from digital preparation to production.”

The agreement reflects a shared direction: making advanced robotic applications easier to program, easier to deploy, and easier to repeat.

About Stäubli Robotics

Stäubli Robotics (https://www.staubli.com/global/en/home.html) is a global provider of industrial robot solutions for demanding applications across manufacturing, automotive, medical, food, pharmaceutical, logistics, and metalworking industries. The company is part of the Stäubli Group, a global mechatronics solution provider headquartered in Switzerland.