ENCY Champions Award 2026: Recognizing the Partners Who Drive ENCY Forward

Limassol, Cyprus, June 25, 2026 — ENCY Software honored the 2025 partner award winners whose achievements shape the global growth formula of ENCY.

A strong racing team needs a fast start, powerful acceleration, consistency over distance, technical control, leadership spirit, and courage. ENCY Champions Award 2026 follows the same logic, recognizing dealers who made an outstanding contribution in 2025 — in sales, market development, customer retention, brand promotion, technical expertise, and production technology projects.

Challenger — CAMSUPS, Japan

CAMSUPS from Japan received the Challenger Award for the highest sales during the first year of partnership — a fast start for a team that signed its dealership agreement only last year and has already shown excellent results. The partnership began after the first meeting with CAMSUPS at EMO in Germany and continued with ENCY training in Osaka. In 2026, CAMSUPS is implementing an ambitious plan to promote ENCY in Japan.

Brand Ambassador — Sintesi, Italy

Sintesi from Italy received the Brand Ambassador Award for active and consistent representation of the ENCY brand. Recently, the team presented ENCY at four exhibitions, strengthened relationships with Italian ENCY users — manufacturers of precision parts for racing cars and Formula 1 teams — and created a dedicated ENCY website for the Italian market.

Accelerator — YC Corporation, South Korea

YC Corporation from South Korea received the Accelerator Award for the fastest growth in ENCY software sales. In this category, speed reflects market demand, effective sales work, and the ability to scale. YC Corporation demonstrated strong business momentum and helped strengthen ENCY’s presence in South Korea.

Motivator — Datentechnik Reitz, Germany

Datentechnik Reitz from Germany received the Motivator Award for the highest customer retention. The company consistently achieves strong results in Software Maintenance contracts and has developed its own effective approach to this process. For ENCY Software, this is an important example of long-term customer work: staying close to users after the first sale, supporting their growth, and helping them use new product capabilities.

Expert — MECDATA, Spain

MECDATA from Spain received the Expert Award for balanced sales across the ENCY product line, including programming for both CNC machines and industrial robots. This category recognizes partners who deeply understand ENCY technologies and work confidently across different manufacturing scenarios. In 2025, MECDATA showed strong results in both directions and confirmed its status as one of ENCY’s most technically competent partners.

Innovator — CNC Solutions, Belgium

CNC Solutions from Belgium received the Innovator Award for a significant technology project created in partnership with ZOLLER. The Innovator category focuses on projects where technical complexity becomes practical value. This year’s winning project showed how ENCY software can become part of a broader industrial system — where innovation, measurable results, and market visibility work together.

CAD/CAM Star — Mahajan Automation, India

Mahajan Automation from India received the CAD/CAM Star Award for many years of partnership, long-term contribution to the development of the ENCY brand in India — one of the world’s key manufacturing regions — and true passion for CAD/CAM.

CAD/CAM Star — Sven ten Hove, Netherlands

Sven ten Hove from the Netherlands also received the CAD/CAM Star Award. Sven is a bright specialist in CAD/CAM and robot programming, the author of video courses on robot programming, and one of the active partners and friends helping develop the ENCY brand in Europe.

Leader — COMAC, Brazil

COMAC from Brazil received the Leader Award, the main category of the ceremony, for the highest ENCY software sales. COMAC has been moving toward this award for several years, steadily strengthening its position and working closely with the ENCY team. In previous years, the company won the Brand Ambassador and Expert categories. In 2025, COMAC reached the level required to become ENCY Leader.

All winners will be able to use the official ENCY Champions badge on their websites and social media channels.

Together, the 2025 winners show how ENCY grows: through partners who enter new markets, strengthen customer trust, promote the brand, master the technology, share projects, and keep moving forward.

Congratulations to all ENCY Champions Award 2026 winners. Keep driving ENCY forward.