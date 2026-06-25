ENCY World Conference 2026: The Formula of CAD/CAM in Action

Limassol, Cyprus, June 23, 2026 — Partners, dealers, users, and manufacturing experts from 25+ countries gathered at ENCY World 2026 to explore ENCY 3.0, robotics, intelligent manufacturing, and the future of CAD/CAM.

Last week, we successfully hosted another ENCY World Conference — and this year it was truly special. In 2026, we welcomed a record number of participants from more than 25 countries, bringing together ENCY partners, dealers, users, and manufacturing technology experts from around the world.

The unifying theme of this year’s conference was The Formula of CAD/CAM — a concept built around speed, precision, teamwork, technology, and the drive to win in a highly competitive manufacturing world.

For ENCY Software, The Formula of CAD/CAM means turning speed, precision, teamwork, and advanced technology into practical tools for modern manufacturing. At ENCY World Conference 2026, this vision was directly connected with the evolution of ENCY software and the upcoming ENCY 3.0 — a major step forward in how machining and robotics are programmed.

Built for speed, powered by advanced technologies, and designed for seamless innovation, ENCY 3.0 represents the next generation of ENCY CAD/CAM. During the conference, participants had the opportunity to see where the platform is heading and how new approaches can help teams move faster, collaborate smarter, and bring complex production ideas into real industrial workflows.

We were also proud to have STÄUBLI, a globally recognized leader in industrial automation and robotics, as an official partner of the conference.

Another important moment came from the ENCY user community itself. Participants were welcomed by ENCY users from Italy — manufacturers of assemblies and precision parts for racing cars and Formula 1 teams. Their message added a strong real-world perspective to the conference theme: when every detail matters, CAD/CAM technology becomes part of the formula for performance.

One of the highlights of the event was a special keynote by Vladimiros Tziortzis, one of Cyprus’ most accomplished racing drivers, known for his experience in Formula racing and the NASCAR Euro Series. His presentation brought a powerful motorsport perspective to the conference theme — performance, speed, teamwork, and the formula for winning.

A special part of the conference was also dedicated to recognizing the achievements of ENCY partners. During the awards ceremony, ENCY Software honored the top-performing and most active partners of 2025 — companies that made an outstanding contribution to business growth, brand development, customer success, technological innovation, and the global expansion of the ENCY ecosystem.

According to many of our guests, they had never experienced an event with such a strong combination of business content, product insights, networking opportunities, and an unforgettable entertainment program.

ENCY World Conference has grown into an international community of people who share the same passion for CAD/CAM, CNC machining, robotics, and the future of manufacturing. If you love CAD/CAM and production technologies as much as we do, we invite you to join the ENCY community of partners, dealers, and users.

During the summer, we will be publishing video recordings of speaker presentations, conference highlights, and product teasers related to the upcoming September sales launch of ENCY 3.0.

Stay tuned — the next chapter of ENCY is coming.