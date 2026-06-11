Photon Design adds silicon modulator design capability to its HAROLD laser simulation tool.

Photon Design, a leader in photonic simulation CAD software, has added a silicon modulator design capability to its HAROLD semiconductor and laser simulation tool, across a range of geometries. Through seamless integration with Photon Design’s MT-FIMMPROP and PICWave tools, HAROLD also enables 3D optical simulation and time-evolving, dynamic modelling of effects such as electrical travelling-wave behaviour. Applications include rigorous 3D simulation of Mach–Zehnder modulators, tuneable filters and ring resonators for tuneable laser design, and beam-steering devices for LiDAR.

Dr. Dominic Gallagher, CEO of Photon Design, said, “HAROLD is a well-established and proven, semiconductor laser simulation tool that models carrier diffusion and accumulation resulting from forward or reverse bias in the modulator material. HAROLD captures the resulting refractive-index changes caused by plasma dispersion, allowing users to analyse voltage-driven mode or phase switching. In this release, HAROLD’s simulations include multiple validation reports demonstrating agreement across a range of waveguide geometries under forward- and reverse-bias voltages.

“Comprehensive optoelectronic modelling is provided through seamless integration with MT-FIMMPROP for rigorous 3D optical simulation, including splitter and bend design and optimisation. Integration with PICWave adds dynamic, 3D, time-evolving circuit simulation, including travelling-wave effects.”

Photon Design customers can now design silicon modulators using a new module, based on the long-established and proven HAROLD semiconductor laser simulation tool.

For more information about Photon Design Ltd contact:

[email protected]

www.photond.com

Photon Design Ltd

34 Leopold Street

Oxford, OX4 1TW

United Kingdom

Tel: +44 1865 324990