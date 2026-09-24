Switzerland excels at creating deep-tech start-ups. Now CSEM wants to help them scale

CSEM launches Start-up Elevate Program to help Swiss deep-tech start-ups overcome critical technology development hurdles on their path from prototype to industrial deployment.

Five selected pre-Series A start-ups will receive CHF 50,000 each in targeted technology development support, expertise, and access to CSEM infrastructure.

The program complements existing funding and coaching by giving young companies access to specialized technology development capabilities they often cannot yet build in-house.

Start-up Elevate builds on CSEM's mission to bridge the gap between technological innovation and industrial deployment, helping deep-tech start-ups bring breakthrough technologies to market.

Neuchâtel, September 24, 2026 – CSEM is launching Start-up Elevate, a new program that will give five selected deep-tech start-ups CHF 50,000 worth of targeted technology development support each to overcome one critical technical barrier to growth. The initiative targets a technology development gap that can emerge as start-ups move from prototype to industrial deployment.

Switzerland has become one of the world’s most deep-tech-focused economies. According to the Swiss Deep Tech Report 2026, 63% of venture capital invested in Switzerland goes to deep-tech companies, the highest share reported globally, while Swiss deep-tech funding reached a record USD 2.6 billion in 2025.

But creating and financing promising deep-tech start-ups is only part of the challenge. Progress beyond the prototype stage can depend on specialist technology development expertise, engineering capabilities, and infrastructure that young companies cannot yet afford to build internally.

CSEM, the Swiss technology innovation center, is launching the Start-up Elevate Program to address this need. The program will select five incorporated deep-tech start-ups and provide each with a Technical Lift worth CHF 50,000 in project support from CSEM experts. Each project will focus on a clearly defined technology development milestone to help the start-up overcome a specific technical barrier and advance toward industrial deployment.

That could mean validating performance, improving a component, refining a prototype, solving an integration issue, or testing a technology under real-world conditions. CSEM and each selected start-up will define the milestone together and work on a focused project to achieve it.

Bridging the engineering gap

According to the EY Startup Barometer Switzerland 2026, CHF 3.3 billion was invested in Swiss start-ups in 2025. That financing environment is complemented by universities, accelerators, investors, and public support programs.

The Start-up Elevate Program builds on this funding and support ecosystem by adding access to specialized expertise and infrastructure when a specific technical issue is blocking progress.

“Switzerland has created a powerful environment for deep-tech entrepreneurship, supported by investors, accelerators, public programs, and other partners. Investment and coaching are essential parts of that ecosystem, but many challenges require hands-on engineering expertise,” says Bahaa Roustom, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer at CSEM.

“Often what a start-up needs is direct access to the right engineers, infrastructure, and expertise to solve a specific problem. Start-up Elevate is designed to provide that focused support while allowing participating companies to remain fully independent.”

Five companies in the first cohort

The Start-up Elevate Program is aimed at incorporated deep-tech start-ups, ideally at the pre-Series A stage. Applications for the first cohort will close at the end of November 2026, with the first projects beginning in January 2027. Five companies will be selected for the inaugural cohort.

The program forms part of CSEM TechBridge (see Figure 1), which brings together CSEM initiatives supporting companies at different stages of innovation. CSEM’s Spin-off Program supports the creation of new companies around CSEM technologies, while the Digital Journey Award supports the digital transformation of Swiss SMEs. The Start-up Elevate Program adds a further pathway for independent start-ups seeking targeted technology development support to reach their next milestone thereby addressing an important gap in funding and support ecosystem.

Switzerland has demonstrated its ability to generate world-class research, attract investment, and create ambitious deep-tech companies. By helping promising technologies overcome specific development barriers, CSEM aims to help more start-ups progress towards industrial deployment.

For more information : Start-up Elevate Program