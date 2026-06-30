CSEM Appoints Annick Dubois as Chief People Officer

Neuchâtel, June 30, 2026 – CSEM, the Swiss technology innovation center, has appointed Annick Dubois as Chief People Officer (HR), effective from July 1, 2026. She joins the executive leadership team at a time when attracting, developing, and retaining highly specialized expertise is becoming increasingly critical to innovation and industrial competitiveness.

As competition for skilled professionals intensifies globally across artificial intelligence, digital technologies, and advanced engineering, companies are increasingly recognizing that leadership, culture, and agility play a central role in transforming scientific excellence into industrial and societal impact.

Employing more than 640 people representing 45 nationalities, CSEM brings together multidisciplinary expertise spanning applied research, engineering, entrepreneurship, and business development. As the organization continues to strengthen its capabilities across Switzerland, its ability to build high performing teams, develop future leaders, and foster an environment where specialized expertise can thrive will be essential to its next phase of development.

“Scientific excellence alone is not enough to create impact,” says Alexandre Pauchard, CEO of CSEM. “Transforming applied research into industrial and societal value depends on attracting exceptional people, developing strong leaders, and building an organization that can adapt and grow. Dubois combines international experience in talent and organizational transformation with a deep understanding of CSEM’s mission, culture, and ambitions, making her exceptionally well positioned to help lead our next phase of development.”

International HR leadership experience

Dubois joins the executive leadership team after four years at CSEM, where she has served as Senior HR Business Partner since 2022. Prior to joining CSEM, she held senior HR roles at RELX Group, Nespresso, Nestlé, and the Swiss Federal Office of Statistics. Her international experience includes serving as HR & Training Manager for Nespresso Asia Hub in Singapore, supporting teams across multiple markets including China, South Korea, Hong Kong, and the Philippines.

"In a world shaped by rapid technological change, sustainability challenges, and increasing global competition, CSEM plays an important role in helping industry and society innovate and adapt,” says Dubois. “Behind this impact are talented people, strong teams, and a culture that fosters collaboration and excellence. I look forward to working with colleagues across the organization to further strengthen an environment where people can thrive, contribute their best, and help advance CSEM's mission."

Acknowledging leadership continuity

CSEM also sincerely thanks Véronique Leresche for her dedication and leadership over the past seven years. She has been a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion, giving these topics renewed momentum within the organization and initiating Back2Business, aimed at facilitating the reintegration of experienced professionals into the workforce after a career break. Her contribution has played an important role in strengthening diversity, supporting teams, and helping shape CSEM’s culture and development. CSEM wishes her every success in her future endeavors.