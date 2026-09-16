Van Nuys, CA — Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc. (OES) has released six new electroless nickel-plated stainless steel high-precision XY stages featuring sub-micron resolution.

The CYN5030-S2NN-ND-P1, CYN5050-S2NN-ND-P1, and CYN5075-S2NN-ND-P1 Series stages are driven by an 8 mm diameter ball screw with a pitch of 1 mm lead, at a travel speed of 20 mm per second. The CYN5030-S2NN-ND-P2, CYN5050-S2NN-ND-P2, and CYN5075-S2NN-ND-P2 Series stages are driven by an 8 mm diameter ball screw with a pitch of 2 mm lead, at a travel speed of 40 mm per second. The table size of each stage measures 50 mm by 50 mm.

These stages feature 0.25-micron resolution, and repeatability of 0.05 microns, with a 20 steps-per-step micro-stepping driver in use. Additional key specifications include:

· Parallelism: 15 microns

· Dynamic straightness: 3 microns

· Dynamic parallelism: 10 microns

Each stage features a smooth, non-porous, corrosion-resistant surface compatible with cleaning agents and disinfectants, along with a precise pattern of threaded mounting holes for tooling, fixtures, or an optional solid top plate. Easy-access mounting holes allow for straightforward integration into new or existing systems.

Typical applications include:

· Optical alignment

· Sensor calibration

· Raster scanning

· Microscopy and imaging

· Metrology

· Automated inspection

· Sensor or component positioning

· Electronics assembly

· Pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical device research

· Laboratory automation

Larger stages with greater travel lengths, along with compatible motion controllers and drivers, are also available from OES and can be ordered as a complete plug-and-play system.

About OES – Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc. (OES) is a manufacturer of motion control products including: Stepper motor controllers and drivers, solenoid electronics, and positioning stages and slides. Applications include: Animation, automated assembly systems, automation, CNC machines, flight simulation, inspection systems, linear and rotary stages, machine tools, medical devices, motion control camera boom systems, optical comparators, CMMs, pan-tilt gimbals, PCB assembly & inspection, pick-and-place, positioning stages, robotics, scanners, security cameras, telescope drive mechanisms, time-lapse photography and winders.

For additional information, contact our sales team at: OES, 6901 Woodley Ave.;

Van Nuys, CA 91406; Telephone: 888-777-1826 or +1 818-222-9200, or E-Mail: [email protected] or visit the Web site at: http://www.oesincorp.com.