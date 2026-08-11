Compact Hexapod 6-DOF Alignment System Features Patented Overload Protection

Any-orientation mounting and six-axis motion support flexible integration into optical and photonics systems.

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PI (Physik Instrumente), a leading manufacturer of high precision air bearings, motion control and nanopositioning systems, offers a new overload protection for its compact H-811 hexapod. The patented protection is designed to safeguard its precision mechanics during installation, integration, and operation. This protection is especially valuable in demanding applications where accidental forces or improper handling could otherwise degrade on damage sensitive high-precision components.

The H-811.I2HS can be mounted in any orientation, giving system designers greater flexibility when integrating it into optical, photonics, microscopy, metrology, and automation systems. Its parallel-kinematic design provides precise motion in X, Y, Z, pitch, yaw, and roll while maintaining a compact footprint. A user programmable pivot point as well as powerful simulation and alignment software are part of the hexapod / controller system. An optical power meter, as well as a 6-axis manual controller that plug into the C-877 hexapod motion controller are available options.

Higher-Load Hexapods / Vacuum Hexapods

Despite its small dimensions, the H-811.I2HS can handle loads to 5 kg (11lbs) and achieve velocities of 20mm/sec (0.8in/sec). A special variant of the H-811 miniature hexapod is offered for vacuum environments. PI also provides a line of higher load hexapods, from the compact H-815 with absolute encoders and integrated brakes to the H-855, designed to handle loads up to 1100lbs. A variety of highly dynamic motion hexapods are also available from PI.

OEM Applications

By combining six-axis precision positioning, flexible mounting, and built-in mechanical protection, the H-811 supports reliable operation in space-constrained applications where precision, reliability, durability, and ease of integration are critical.

Applications and Industries Served

Silicon Photonics, Integrated Optics, Aerospace, Astronomy, Microscopy, Micro-Assembly, Imaging, Robotics

Specifications, datasheet: H-811.I2IHS Compact 6-DOF Hexapod Nanopositioning System

Watch the video: Hexapod 6-Axis Precision Positioning Systems - Features, Advantages Performance

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SOURCE Physik Instrumente (PI)