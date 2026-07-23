Over 400 Single- and Multi-Axis Manual Stages Provide Virtually Unlimited Positioning Options

Van Nuys, California – Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc. (OES) has launched a new website, https://www.oes-web.com, featuring more than 400 single- and multi-axis manual stages capable of positioning with 1-micron resolution. The comprehensive product line includes Manual X-axis Crossed Roller, Goniometer, Rotary, Vertical (elevator or lift), Dovetail, Tilt, Stainless Steel, XY-axis Crossed Roller, XZ-axis, XYZ, XY and Rotary-axis, and XYZ and Rotary-axis Positioning Stages, providing virtually unlimited high-precision manual positioning configurations.

Through the website, users can select a single-axis stage, choose a preassembled 2, 3, or 4-axis system, or configure a custom manual positioning stage from hundreds of linear, rotary, angular, elevator (lift), goniometer, tilt stage, and adapter plate components. This modular approach enables users to create a precision positioning system with exceptional micron-level sensitivity for virtually any application.

Pictured is the OES MXYZAR38A Four-Axis Manual Stage. This compact, high-precision stage measures 96.25 mm wide × 88.75 mm deep × 100.0 mm high. Travel ranges are ±6.5 mm on the X- and Y-axes, ±3.0 mm on the Z-axis, and continuous clockwise and counterclockwise rotation on the Theta axis. The stage is ideally suited for optical component alignment, laser, sensor, and fiber positioning, microscope and camera setup, inspection and metrology, research, and OEM equipment calibration.

Detailed information on the MXYZAR38A Four-Axis Manual Stage, along with specifications for each axis, is available at https://www.oes-web.com. Because many of the more than 400 components can be easily combined into custom configurations, users can create a precision positioning system tailored to virtually any application.

For additional information, contact Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc. (OES), 6901 Woodley Ave., Van Nuys, CA 91406; Tel: 888-777-1826 or +1 818-222-9200; Email: [email protected]; or visit https://www.oes-web.com.

About OES – Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc. (OES) is a supplier of motorized and manual Motion Control Stages, and Motion Controllers. High precision stages from OES include: Linear Motion Stages, Rotary Motion Stages, Goniometer Stages, Vertical axis Stages (also called Z axis Stages, Elevator Stages, and Lab jacks), and Gimbal Mounts (stages). Available as Stepper Motor Stages and Servo Motor Stages, the stages are available as a complete Plug-and-Play Motion Control System with a Single or Multi axis Controller, Joystick, Keypad, and Custom Length Cables. Capable of Submicron Positioning the Servo Motor Stages can be supplied with a Brushless DC or Brushed DC Servo Motor with Quadrature Optical Encoders for closed loop applications.

Applications include: Animation, automated assembly systems, automation, CNC machines, flight simulation, inspection systems, linear and rotary stages, machine tools, medical devices, motion control camera boom systems, optical comparators, CMMs, pan-tilt gimbals, PCB assembly & inspection, pick-and-place, positioning stages, robotics, scanners, security cameras, telescope drive mechanisms, time-lapse photography and winders, identifying crystals, examining cutting edges of medical instruments, estimating hyperspectral bidirectional reflectance, gloss measurements, measurements of radiation patterns of LEDs, directing lasers, aligning mirrors, and manufacturing quartz oscillator plates using quartz cutting X-rays.

For additional information contact our sales team at Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc. (OES), 6901 Woodley Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91406; Tel 888-777-1826, +1 818-222-9200, E-Mail [email protected] or visit the website at http://www.oesincorp.com