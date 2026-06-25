OES Introduces High-Precision XY-Rotary Alignment Stages with Sub-Micron Resolution!

Van Nuys, California – Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc. (OES) has introduced two new high-performance XY-Rotary Alignment Stages designed for precision positioning, alignment, inspection, and automation applications. The new XYR-15-60-01 and XYR-15-60-04 Motorized Alignment Stages combine sub-micron linear positioning with high-resolution rotary motion in a compact platform.

Driven by precision Two-Phase Stepper Motors with 20 microstep-per-step motor drivers, the X and Y axes stages provide 0.25-micron linear resolution and ±1.5-micron repeatability, and the rotary axis delivers 0.001° resolution (3.6 arc-seconds) with ±0.025° repeatability, enabling highly accurate angular positioning.

The rotary stage features a 60 mm diameter table with a precision pattern of threaded mounting holes for optics, fixtures, tooling, and custom assemblies. The X and Y axes utilize 1 mm-per-revolution precision-ground lead screws, hardened V-groove guideways, and crossed-roller bearings to ensure smooth motion, exceptional rigidity, and long-term positioning accuracy. The rotary axis incorporates a precision 90:1 gear ratio.

The XYR-15-60-01 includes manual adjustment knobs for convenient setup and positioning. The XYR-15-60-04 (pictured) instead of knobs incorporates quadrature encoders for position verification and enhanced motion control feedback.

Designed for demanding industrial, medical, scientific, and research environments, these stages are ideal for applications including: Optical alignment and photonics, Semiconductor inspection and handling, Laser drilling and machining, Precision scanning and metrology, Automated assembly systems, Microscopy and imaging systems, and Research and laboratory instrumentation.

Both linear axes provide 15 mm of travel in both the X and Y axes and have end-of-travel limit switches for system protection. The rotary axis is capable of continuous clockwise and counterclockwise rotation and features a HOME position sensor for repeatable initialization and automated operation.

For complete motion-control solutions, the XYR-15-60-01 and XYR-15-60-04 can be supplied as fully integrated Plug-and-Play Motion Control Systems with compatible multi-axis motion controllers, drivers, software, joysticks, and communication interfaces from Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc.

For additional information, contact Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc. or visit www.oesincorp.com.

About OES – Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc. (OES) is a supplier of motorized and manual Motion Control Stages, and Motion Controllers. High precision stages from OES include: Linear Motion Stages, Rotary Motion Stages, Goniometer Stages, Vertical axis Stages (also called Z axis Stages, Elevator Stages, and Lab jacks), and Gimbal Mounts (stages). Available as Stepper Motor Stages and Servo Motor Stages, the stages are available as a complete Plug-and-Play Motion Control System with a Single or Multi axis Controller, Joystick, Keypad, and Custom Length Cables. Capable of Submicron Positioning the Servo Motor Stages can be supplied with a Brushless DC or Brushed DC Servo Motor with Quadrature Optical Encoders for closed loop applications.

Applications include: Animation, automated assembly systems, automation, CNC machines, flight simulation, inspection systems, linear and rotary stages, machine tools, medical devices, motion control camera boom systems, optical comparators, CMMs, pan-tilt gimbals, PCB assembly & inspection, pick-and-place, positioning stages, robotics, scanners, security cameras, telescope drive mechanisms, time-lapse photography and winders, identifying crystals, examining cutting edges of medical instruments, estimating hyperspectral bidirectional reflectance, gloss measurements, measurements of radiation patterns of LEDs, directing lasers, aligning mirrors, and manufacturing quartz oscillator plates using quartz cutting X-rays.

For additional information contact our sales team at Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc. (OES), 6901 Woodley Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91406; Tel 888-777-1826, +1 818-222-9200, E-Mail [email protected] or visit the website at http://www.oesincorp.com