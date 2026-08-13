Electroless Nickel-Plated Stainless Steel Linear Positioning Stages Deliver Precision and Exceptional Cleanliness

Van Nuys, CA — Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc. (OES) has expanded its extensive line of high-resolution positioning stages with the new CXN5050-S2NN-ND P1 and P2 linear (X-axis) stages.

The CXN5050-S2NN-ND stages feature a 50 mm by 50 mm (1.969 in. by 1.969 in.) platform with a 50 mm (1.969 in.) travel. Manufactured from stainless steel with an electroless nickel finish, they provide a smooth, non-porous, corrosion-resistant surface that is compatible with cleaning agents and disinfectants. These characteristics make the stages ideal for pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical device research and manufacturing, as well as metrology, printed circuit board inspection, laser scanning, and other applications requiring precision motion in clean environments.

When operated with a micro-stepping driver at 10 micro-steps per step, each stage provides 5-micron positioning resolution, ±5-micron repeatability, 10-micron dynamic parallelism, and 1-micron dynamic straightness.

The two models offer a choice of resolution and speed:

P1 features an 8 mm ball screw with a 1 mm lead, providing 0.5-micron resolution and a maximum speed of 20 mm/sec.

P2 features an 8 mm ball screw with a 2 mm lead, providing 1.0-micron resolution and a maximum speed of 40 mm/sec.

Both stages are driven by two-phase, 1.8° stepper motors and include end-of-travel limit switches. They are also available in X-Y dual-axis configurations. Integration is simplified by twelve M3 × 0.5 threaded mounting holes, 6 mm deep, in the stage platform for fixtures, along with conveniently located mounting holes in the base. The precision linear ball guide design supports loads up to 10 kg (22 lb.).

For a complete plug-and-play motion solution, each stage is available with fully compatible OES single or multi-axis motion controllers, keypads, joysticks, and cables. Longer travel versions are also available upon request.

About OES – Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc. (OES) is a manufacturer of motion control products including: Stepper motor controllers and drivers, solenoid electronics, and positioning stages and slides. Applications include: Animation, automated assembly systems, automation, CNC machines, flight simulation, inspection systems, linear and rotary stages, machine tools, medical devices, motion control camera boom systems, optical comparators, CMMs, pan-tilt gimbals, PCB assembly & inspection, pick-and-place, positioning stages, robotics, scanners, security cameras, telescope drive mechanisms, time-lapse photography and winders.

Some of the industries OES serves are: Aerospace, Astronomy, Chemical, Communications, Educational Institutes, University, Colleges, Government Agencies, National Labs, Manufacturing, Medical, Metrology, Military, Motion Control, Museum, News Agencies, Semiconductor and Test Equipment. Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc's. competitive advantage is its state-of-the-art in-house manufacturing facility in North America enabling OES to supply clients with custom designed orders or high volume just-in-time deliveries globally.