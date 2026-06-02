Lift, X and Y-axis Motorized Stages Feature +/- 5 Micron Repeatability!

Van Nuys, CA – The new LXY-60 Series of Lift, plus X and Y-axis Motorized Stages has been released by OES (Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc.). These compact motion control stages feature a Lift-axis with 60 mm (2.362 in.) of vertical travel, and X and Y axes with 15 mm, 30 mm, 50 mm and 75 mm of travel. The scissor lift design of this Lab Jack combined with precision roller bearings and slide rails assure smooth motion and very high parallelism throughout the raising and lowering of the lift table. For applications requiring it, X and Y-axis stages in this LXY-60 Series are available with travel lengths of 15 mm (0.590 in.), 30 mm (1.181 in.), 50 mm (1.968 in.), and 75 mm (2.953 in.). Any combination of X and Y-axis travel lengths and motors (Stepper Motors, and DC Brushless Servo Motors or Brushed DC Servo Motors) is available.

The LXY-60-50-50-01 stage (shown) and is driven by Two-Phase Stepper Motors with 10 steps-per-step micro-stepping capabilities. The vertical repeatability is typically +/- 5 microns and typical positional accuracy is 15 microns. The LXY-60-50-50-04 is driven with Two-Phase Stepper Motors and has Quadrature Incremental Optical Encoders for position verification. The LXY-60-50-50-02 is driven by DC Brushless Servo Motors with Quadrature Incremental Optical Encoders, and LXY-60-50-50-03 is driven by DC Brushed Servo Motors with Quadrature Incremental Optical Encoders. The Servo Motor options provide higher repeatability and positional accuracy, that are typical of a closed loop system and faster travel speeds.

The integration of a high parallelism vertical lift and high precision X and Y-axis stages is ideal for: Photolithography and wafer mapping in semiconductor manufacturing and inspection, laser cutting and drilling, sample scanning, 3D printing, assembly, fiber optic alignment, and reverse engineering in laboratory and manufacturing applications. These stages require a Multi-axis Motion Controller and can be ordered as a complete plug-and-play system with RS-232, USB, joystick, and keypad control.

About OES – Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc. (OES) is a supplier of motorized and manual Motion Control Stages, and Motion Controllers. High precision stages from OES include: Linear Motion Stages, Rotary Motion Stages, Goniometer Stages, Vertical axis Stages (also called Z axis Stages, Elevator Stages, and Lab jacks), and Gimbal Mounts (stages). Available as Stepper Motor Stages and Servo Motor Stages, the stages are available as a complete Plug-and-Play Motion Control System with a Single or Multi axis Controller, Joystick, Keypad, and Custom Length Cables. Capable of Submicron Positioning the Servo Motor Stages can be supplied with a Brushless DC or Brushed DC Servo Motor with Quadrature Optical Encoders for closed loop applications.

Applications include: Animation, automated assembly systems, automation, CNC machines, flight simulation, inspection systems, linear and rotary stages, machine tools, medical devices, motion control camera boom systems, optical comparators, CMMs, pan-tilt gimbals, PCB assembly & inspection, pick-and-place, positioning stages, robotics, scanners, security cameras, telescope drive mechanisms, time-lapse photography and winders, identifying crystals, examining cutting edges of medical instruments, estimating hyperspectral bidirectional reflectance, gloss measurements, measurements of radiation patterns of LEDs, directing lasers, aligning mirrors, and manufacturing quartz oscillator plates using quartz cutting X-rays.

For additional information contact our sales team at Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc. (OES), 6901 Woodley Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91406; Tel 888-777-1826, +1 818-222-9200, E-Mail [email protected] or visit the website at http://www.oesincorp.com