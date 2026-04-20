High-Speed Galvo Scanners for Precision Laser Processing Applications

Scanner Optics’ high-speed galvo scanners are built around high-precision single-axis galvanometer motors equipped with lightweight optical mirrors and driven by advanced moving-magnet technology. With high-resolution position sensors and a closed-loop servo control system, the mirror position is continuously monitored and adjusted in real time, enabling rapid angular deflection of laser beams with minimal inertia, high repeatability, and very low drift. This architecture allows precise conversion of electrical command signals into fast and accurate beam positioning, making galvo systems essential for high-speed vector laser processing. Scanner Optics’ galvo scanner systems are designed based on this same principle, integrating optimized motor design, refined servo tuning, and stable optical alignment to ensure strong dynamic response, high positioning accuracy, and reliable long-term operation in demanding industrial applications such as laser marking, welding, and micromachining.