Powernexu is expanding its B2B power supply support for server, telecom, computing and industrial applications. The company’s product coverage includes server power supplies, CRPS redundant power modules, industrial power supplies, open-frame power supplies and related power distribution solutions.



Power supply sourcing often requires more than identifying a matching wattage. Buyers may need to verify electrical specifications, mechanical dimensions, connectors, airflow, redundancy requirements, operating conditions and long-term availability before selecting a suitable solution.



Powernexu supports system integrators, equipment manufacturers, distributors, resellers and technical procurement teams with product sourcing, compatibility review and global supply coordination for data centers, AI computing, telecom networks, enterprise IT, edge computing and industrial equipment.

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