Powernexu Broadens Open-Frame Power Supply Options for Embedded and Network Equipment

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Sept. 11, 2026
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Courtesy of Powernexu Technology Co Limited
Open-Frame Power Supplies for Embedded and Network Equipment

Open-Frame Power Supplies for Embedded and Network Equipment

Powernexu is broadening its open-frame power supply offering for embedded electronics, communication equipment, industrial systems and network-related applications. Open-frame AC-DC power supplies can provide compact internal power conversion while giving equipment designers flexibility over mounting, enclosure design and airflow.

Selecting an open-frame supply requires more than matching output voltage and wattage. Input range, thermal conditions, cooling, mechanical dimensions, protection requirements and integration into the finished equipment must also be considered.

Powernexu supports OEMs, system integrators and technical buyers with product sourcing and specification matching across a range of open-frame power solutions intended for compact and continuously operated electronic equipment.

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