Powernexu Supports High-Density Data Center and AI Infrastructure with CRPS Power Solutions

Powernexu is strengthening its CRPS power supply offering for high-density data centers, AI computing, GPU servers and enterprise infrastructure. These environments increasingly require power architectures that combine high output capacity, efficiency, hot-swap serviceability and redundancy within limited rack space.



CRPS power supplies can form part of redundant server architectures when correctly matched with the chassis, power distribution board, electrical interface, management system and cooling design. Powernexu supports customers in reviewing these system-level requirements rather than selecting a power module by wattage alone.



The company’s CRPS portfolio is aimed at data-center operators, server integrators, distributors and technical procurement teams sourcing power solutions for AI, HPC, storage, cloud and enterprise computing platforms.

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