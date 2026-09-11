Powernexu Expands Power Supply Solutions for Telecom and Optical Network Equipment

Powernexu is expanding its power supply coverage for telecom, communication and optical network equipment. The company supplies industrial, open-frame and server power solutions for applications where stable DC power, compact integration and continuous operation are important.



As network infrastructure becomes more distributed, equipment designers and system integrators must consider input conditions, output requirements, thermal management, installation space and long-term sourcing when selecting a power supply. Powernexu supports B2B customers with power supply sourcing, specification review and compatibility matching for communication devices, network equipment, embedded systems and related infrastructure.



The expanded product coverage is intended to give equipment manufacturers, integrators and distributors additional sourcing options for both centralized and distributed communications applications.

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