25th U.S. Patent Awarded to Bold Laser Automation for Advanced Laser Technology

Bedford, NH — August 18, 2026 — Bold Laser Automation, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of advanced laser processing and metrology systems, announced today that the company founders have been awarded their 25th U.S. patent, marking another milestone in a long history of innovation in precision laser manufacturing technology.



The newly issued patent, High Velocity Vacuum System for Laser Ablation, recognizes a proprietary debris extraction technology developed by company founder and CEO Todd E. Lizotte and the Bold Laser Automation engineering team. The patented system improves the removal of debris and airborne particulates generated during high-speed laser processing, helping manufacturers maintain cleaner processing environments while enhancing process consistency and operator safety.



The patent was awarded to Lizotte along with company co-founders Orest Ohar, Patricia Buckley, and Joe Dagher, and engineering team member Kyler Walker.



The technology utilizes an intelligent vacuum system that automatically directs high-velocity extraction to the active laser processing area. By removing debris at its source, the system supports high-volume laser ablation applications where cleanliness, precision, and reliable process control are essential.



"This newly issued U.S. patent recognizes the innovative work of our team in developing methods for effective debris extraction during high-volume bulk laser ablation," said Lizotte. "This capability is particularly important in demanding aerospace and microelectronics applications, where process control, cleanliness, and operator safety are paramount.”



The patent further expands Bold Laser Automation's growing intellectual property portfolio and reflects the company's ongoing investment in developing advanced manufacturing technologies for industries requiring exceptional precision, reliability, and production efficiency.



"We’re excited to receive our 25th patent,” said Ohar, company co-founder and COO. “The technology further strengthens Bold's growing portfolio of laser automation solutions designed to help customers maintain rigorous safety standards while providing the highest level of protection for laser system operators."



Headquartered in Bedford, New Hampshire, Bold Laser Automation designs and builds custom laser processing systems, precision metrology platforms, and integrated automation solutions for customers throughout North America and worldwide.

https://www.boldlaserautomation.com/2026/08/18/25th-u-s-patent-awarded-to-bold-laser-automation-for-advanced-laser-technology/