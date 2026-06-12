Reliable Particle Filtration Protects Equipment and Reduces Maintenance Requirements Gas Filter 77 for Use in the Food Industry

With its Gas Filter 77, WITT presents an approved solution for the filtration of process gases used in the food industry. The filter reliably removes mechanical contaminants from the gas stream, helping to improve system reliability while reducing maintenance and replacement costs.

Presence and Impact of Particles in the Gas Supply

Even with high-purity gases, particle contamination cannot be completely ruled out in practical operation. Particles may originate, for example, from molecular sieve materials in air separation plants, corrosion residues in gas cylinders, or from piping, valves, and fittings that release particles during installation or operation. These contaminants can impair the function of system components, increase wear, and negatively impact process stability and performance.

Effective Filtration Reduces Maintenance Requirements and Extends Service Life

Gas Filter 77 reliably removes such particles from the gas supply and protects downstream components, such as valves, pressure regulators, and gas mixers, from malfunctions and premature wear. This reduces maintenance requirements and downtime while extending the service life of system components. The high flow rate combined with low pressure drop makes the WITT filter a high-performance device for demanding applications. Condensate can be conveniently drained via the in-line drain while the unit remains installed. In addition, the filter cartridge can be easily replaced without removing the device. Both features contribute to low maintenance requirements and minimal downtime.

Suitable for Food Applications

For use in the food industry, WITT provides a declaration of conformity in accordance with EU Framework Regulation (EC) No. 1935/2004. This enables users to deploy Gas Filter 77 in food applications with the assurance that they are meeting legal requirements for materials intended to come into contact with food. It is important to note the scope of application: the gas filter is designed to protect systems and components and does not affect the fundamental suitability of the gas for food use.

Manufacturing Under Stringent Requirements

To meet the high-quality standards of the food industry, WITT gas filters are manufactured in accordance with strict cleanliness requirements and are subject to particle testing. In addition, WITT is certified to DIN EN ISO 22000 for food safety management systems, providing a strong foundation for use in sensitive applications.

Tried-and-Tested Technology with Versatile Applications

Gas Filter 77 is suitable for a wide range of technical gases and is available in various configurations. All versions are cleaned for oxygen service in accordance with EIGA, AIGA, and CGA requirements. Different filter fineness grades, along with options in bronze or stainless steel, allow the filter to be tailored to specific applications and requirements.

Further information is available at www.wittgas.com