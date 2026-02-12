Thermal management for “Green Labs”: technotrans relies on natural refrigerants and vibration-free cooling

Analytica 2026

Munich/Baden-Baden, 12 February 2026 – At this year’s Analytica in Munich, technotrans will present forward-looking thermal management solutions that address the most pressing challenges in laboratory and analytical technology. The focus of the trade fair appearance is on sustainability and precision: the company is introducing its new compact Peltier cooling systems and offering users reliable refrigerant-free cooling solutions. The extended PRO300 chiller series consistently relies on the natural refrigerant R290. In doing so, the company addresses increasing regulatory requirements as well as the growing demand for energy-efficient “Green Lab” solutions.

“In analytics and laboratory technology, precise temperatures are essential for reliable results,” says Denis Roessel, Business Development Manager at technotrans systems GmbH. At the same time, pressure is increasing to minimise the ecological footprint and to meet regulatory challenges such as the F-Gas Regulation in the long term. “With our solutions, we provide users and OEM manufacturers with planning reliability: depending on the application, we combine highly precise temperature stability with future-proof Peltier technology or natural refrigerants,” says Roessel.

Product innovation: Silent cooling technology without vibrations

For particularly sensitive measurement environments, for example in microscopy, spectroscopy or high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), Peltier solutions are ideal. At Analytica in Munich, technotrans will present its new Peltier product range for the first time. As this technology operates without a refrigerant circuit and without a compressor, neither vibrations nor noise emissions occur during operation.

technotrans is focusing on compact stand-alone solutions and integrable modules that require minimal installation space. “The Peltier principle enables an extremely fast response time and direct adjustment of the cooling capacity. We support our customers from the initial problem definition through to the integration of the modules directly into the analytical device,” explains Roessel. The portfolio is complemented by miniature compressor solutions that provide high cooling capacity in a very small footprint.

Strategic focus on Life Science and Healthcare

Another highlight at the exhibition stand is the PRO300 series. technotrans has further developed this proven series technologically and consistently designed it for the use of the environmentally friendly refrigerant R290 (propane). With a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of just 0.02, these systems already meet future regulatory requirements in Europe and the USA. The units offer high temperature stability of < ±0.1 Kelvin, which is particularly crucial for demanding laser and analytical applications. In addition to high energy efficiency, the series impresses with modern communication interfaces and flexible integration into existing laboratory infrastructures.

The expansion of activities in the technotrans focus market Healthcare & Analytics is a central pillar of the new corporate strategy “Ready for Growth 2030”. Medical progress and increasing requirements in bioanalytics are shaping this market worldwide. technotrans strategically leverages its engineering expertise here and develops specific solutions together with customers that meet the highest standards of precision and purity.

technotrans will be exhibiting at Analytica 2026 in Munich from 24 to 27 March in Hall B2, Stand B2.230B.

Further information at: www.technotrans.com

technotrans offers its new Peltier cooling systems as compact stand-alone solutions and integrable modules requiring minimal installation space.

About technotrans SE: