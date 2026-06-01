Polarization Measurement Systems For MPO/MTP Patchcords

Ottawa, Canada - March 12, 2026



OZ Optics Limited, a world leading supplier of fiber optic products for existing and next-generation optical networks, introduces a semi-automated system for testing polarization maintaining fiber patchcords that are terminated with MPO/MTP® connectors.



These systems promise to increase throughput and measurement accuracy when testing multi-fiber patchcords terminated with MPO/MTP connectors. The system combines the features of the polarization extinction ratio meter with either a manual or automated translation stage to align the first fiber within a MPO/MTP connector with the detector circuitry to obtain maximum signal strength. The polarization meter module then analyses the output polarization from the fiber in real time while the operator adjusts the polarization alignment. The system measures both the extinction ratio and the angle alignment of the polarization axis versus the connector plug bottom face. Both measurements are made with a high degree of accuracy and repeatability. Once the measurement for the first fiber is completed, the system moves to the next fiber and the measurements are repeated. This continues until all of the fibers in the connector are tested.



Measurement systems can be custom manufactured to meet your specific needs. For more information, contact OZ Optics Limited with your testing requirements.

About OZ Optics Limited



Founded in 1985, OZ Optics Limited designs, manufactures and markets fiber optic components for existing and next-generation optical networks and systems based on proprietary technology, trade secrets and patents. OZ Optics products enable customers to develop optical networking systems that transmit data reliably at increasing data rates. OZ Optics also designs and manufactures handheld test and measurement equipment for the fiber optic market. The Company’s state-of-the-art design capabilities enable OZ Optics to rapidly deliver a broad range of high-quality products to meet customer specifications and requirements. OZ Optics is ISO 9001 certified.

OZ Optics contact:

Yesim Sezerman

613-831-0981 ext. 3146

[email protected]