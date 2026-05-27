PicoQuant introduces Time-Resolved Photoluminescence Microscope for Advanced Materials Characterization at E-MRS 2026 in Strasbourg

The new microscope called Solira combines flexible measurement configurations with high-sensitivity detection for advanced materials research

Berlin (Germany), 2627 May 2026 – PicoQuant, a world leading company in photoluminescence instrumentation, announces the launch of Solira, a new microscope for time-resolved photoluminescence (TRPL) measurements and advanced materials characterization. Combining methods such as TRPL, TRPL imaging, carrier diffusion mapping, and correlation measurements within one configurable system, Solira enables the investigation of semiconductors, perovskites, nanomaterials, LEDs, quantum emitters, and other advanced material systems. Solira will be presented to the public for the first time at the E-MRS Spring Meeting 2026 in Strasbourg, France, from May 25-29, 2026, at booths 67/68.

Modern materials research increasingly requires the combination of spatial, temporal, and spectral information across different sample types and experimental conditions. Solira addresses these challenges through flexible excitation and detection configurations combined with high sensitivity for weak emission signals and fast photophysical processes. Configurations with up to 8 laser channels covering excitation wavelengths from 355 nm to 1064 nm support measurements across diverse material systems, while flexible detector configurations with spectral sensitivity from 400 nm to 1550 nm enable reliable characterization of demanding samples. PicoQuant’s proven time tagging and TCSPC electronics provide picosecond timing precision for studying charge carrier dynamics, recombination pathways, excited-state behavior, and single-emitter properties.

By combining flexibility across methods and materials with highly sensitive detection and precise timing, Solira expands PicoQuant’s portfolio of advanced instrumentation for time-resolved spectroscopy and microscopy. From semiconductor characterization and perovskite research to nanomaterials and quantum photonics, Solira supports researchers investigating complex photophysical processes across modern material systems.

About PicoQuant

PicoQuant is a leading research and development company specialized in optoelectronics, which was founded in 1996. The company, headquartered in the science and technology park of Berlin-Adlershof, Germany, is a worldwide leader in the field of single photon counting applications. The product portfolio encompasses picosecond pulsed diode lasers, ultra fast time taggers and photon counters, single photon sensitive detectors, time-resolved confocal and super-resolution fluorescence microscopes, as well as fluorescence lifetime spectrometers. More than 125 people currently work for the PicoQuant group, primarily in its German headquarters, and with strong sales and support teams in the USA and in China.

Contact

Nicole Saritas

Marketing Communications

Tel.: +49-30-1208820-607

[email protected]

www.picoquant.com