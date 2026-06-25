MKS CELEBRATES OPENING OF SUPERCENTER FACTORY IN MALAYSIA, STRENGTHENING SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES

ANDOVER, Mass., United States and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, 22 June 2026 —

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, has opened its MKS Supercenter Factory in Penang, Malaysia. Located on a 17-acre site with approximately 350,000 square feet of built-up space, the facility will support the growing global demand for wafer fabrication equipment. Developed in multiple phases, the project’s first phase is now complete. Upon completion of all phases, the Super Centre Factory is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs and will represent a strategic investment of over RM400 million, reinforcing Malaysia’s position as a preferred destination for high-value, technology-driven investments, aligned with the aspirations of the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030.

The grand opening ceremony was officiated by YAB Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, and attended by representatives from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), InvestPenang and other relevant government agencies. The milestone underscores Malaysia’s growing role as a hub for advanced manufacturing and semiconductor innovation.

YAB Tuan Chow Kon Yeow, Chief Minister of Penang, added, “MKS’s Supercenter Factory represents a significant milestone in Penang’s continued evolution as a global hub for advanced manufacturing and semiconductor innovation, aligning with the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030 and the National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS). This also underscores the state’s strong value proposition — from a highly skilled talent pool to a well-established industrial ecosystem and robust infrastructure that supports high-tech manufacturing.” He added, “MKS's presence here complements our ambition to move further up the semiconductor value chain, and we are proud to support the company's continued growth in Penang.”

Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MIDA, emphasised, “MKS’ investment reflects the growing shift towards higher-value manufacturing and technology-driven activities in Malaysia. The M&E industry recorded RM3.5 billion in approved investments in the first quarter of 2026, reaffirming its position as a cornerstone of Malaysia’s manufacturing landscape. Beyond its scale, this project will deepen domestic supply chain capabilities, strengthen industry-academia

collaboration in talent development and create greater opportunities for Malaysian companies to participate in higher-value activities. In line with the aspirations of the NIMP 2030, investments such as this are instrumental in generating quality jobs, accelerating industrial upgrading and delivering broader economic benefits for the people.”

“MKS’ Supercenter Factory represents a significant milestone in Penang’s continued evolution as a global hub for advanced manufacturing and semiconductor innovation,” said Dato’ Loo Lee Lian, CEO of InvestPenang. “This investment underscores the state’s strong value proposition — from a highly skilled talent pool to a well-established industrial ecosystem and robust infrastructure. We are proud to support MKS in this journey and look forward to the long-term economic and technological benefits this facility will bring to Penang and Malaysia.”

“The opening of our Super Centre Factory in Penang reflects the strength of Malaysia’s industrial ecosystem, the depth of local talent, and our shared commitment to innovation,” said John T.C. Lee, President and CEO of MKS. “This new facility brings us closer to our customers and partners, enhancing our ability to deliver advanced semiconductor manufacturing solutions while contributing to progress across the global value chain. We are deeply appreciative of the continued support from MIDA and the Malaysian government throughout our investment journey.”

The grand opening celebration featured highlights of the project and technology, and recognised the strong partnership between MKS, MIDA and InvestPenang. The investment reinforces Malaysia’s strategic role in the global semiconductor ecosystem while supporting supply chain resilience, advanced manufacturing capabilities and long-term industrial growth.