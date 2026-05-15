Quantum Motion Raises $160 Million Series C to Deliver Quantum Computing’s “Transistor Moment”

Round co-led by DCVC and Kembara, with participation from the British Business Bank and Firgun, positions stealthy Quantum Motion as UK’s best-funded quantum computing company.

Quantum Motion’s silicon transistor-based architecture produces quantum computers with 100-fold reduction in cost and space requirements as well as 1,000-fold reduction in energy consumption compared to other approaches.

London, 7th May 2026. Quantum Motion, the leading company in silicon transistor-based quantum computing, today announced a $160 million Series C round to commercialise its scalable and energy-efficient approach to quantum computing. The round is co-led by DCVC and Kembara, with participation from new investors, the British Business Bank and Firgun, alongside existing investors. The financing positions Quantum Motion to deliver utility-scale and commercially viable quantum computers that fit inside existing standard data centres and racks.

This financing round comes at a defining moment for the computing industry, as governments and industry invest heavily in next-generation HPC and AI systems that demand vast capital and infrastructure investments. Quantum is on course to become the next wave of computing to strain a power grid already being tested by AI data centres. In other approaches, a useful quantum computer is expected to demand infrastructure on an industrial scale, including multi-megawatt power consumption. Quantum Motion is built on the premise that this trajectory is neither inevitable nor affordable.

Quantum Motion’s silicon transistor-based approach – the same technology used in every smartphone and laptop chip manufactured today – enables delivering utility-scale systems with 100-fold reduction in cost and space requirements, and 1,000-fold reduction in energy consumption compared to alternatives. Its systems are designed for deployment into standard data-centre racks, avoiding the need for bespoke facilities and the heavy energy overhead associated with alternative architectures.

Since its last funding round in 2023, the company has expanded internationally, opening new offices and labs in Spain and Australia, and deepened its manufacturing partnership with GlobalFoundries, tying its roadmap directly into commercial semiconductor supply chains. In contrast to an industry that often competes on headline qubit counts and laboratory demonstrations, Quantum Motion has deliberately focused on industrial scalability, delivering the world’s first commercial deployment of a full-stack silicon CMOS quantum computer at the UK National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC) in 2025 and advancing to Stage B of DARPA’s Quantum Benchmarking Initiative.

“Today’s announcement reflects the strength of the team we have built and the progress they have delivered. Quantum computing will only achieve its full potential if it can be built on a platform that scales, and we believe silicon is the strongest route to achieving that,” said Dr. James Palles-Dimmock, CEO of Quantum Motion. “We are pleased to be joined by investors who share our vision and understand what it takes to build a foundational company in this field.”

Quantum Motion co-founders Dr. John Morton (CTO) and Dr. Simon Benjamin (CSO) said “As founders we were inspired by the breathtaking accomplishments of silicon technology, with city-like complexity delivered on centimetre scale chips. Now, Quantum Motion’s chips can be used not only for bits but also for qubits, unlocking a future in which quantum computers are both fast and ubiquitous.”

“Quantum is critical infrastructure for the next century of computing, AI, and security, and leadership will go to whoever can industrialise it,” said Dr. Prineha Narang, Operating Partner at DCVC. “DCVC led this investment in Quantum Motion because silicon is the foundation that scales, and this team is building on the CMOS advantage to turn quantum from a demonstration into a commercial success story.”

Yann de Vries, Partner and co-founder of Kembara, said: “If you believe quantum computing is going to be world-changing, as we do, then the obvious next question is which of the many ways of building one will actually work at scale? This investment signals our strong belief in where the answer lies.”

“The race for a fully scalable quantum computer is one of the defining technological challenges of our time,” said Charlotte Lawrence, Managing Director of Direct Equity, British Business Bank. “Quantum Motion’s unique approach that combines cutting-edge quantum physics with established silicon manufacturing provides a distinct global edge. We are no longer just theorizing about quantum computing but are actively starting to build the platforms to deliver it here in the UK.”

Alongside the new investors DCVC, Kembara, British Business Bank and Firgun, the Series C round is joined by returning backers Oxford Science Enterprises, Inkef, Bosch Ventures, Porsche Automobil Holding SE and Parkwalk Advisors.

About Quantum Motion

Quantum Motion is building utility-scale quantum computers using industry-standard silicon transistors. The proprietary architecture uses a scalable array of qubits, manufactured with the same silicon technology found in smartphones and computers. The result is the most scalable, cost-efficient and energy-efficient quantum computers, which also fit inside existing industry standard data centres. The company operates offices and labs in the UK, Spain and Australia. Learn more at www.quantummotion.com.